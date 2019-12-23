Brazil will create national artificial intelligence strategy

Loading...

The Brazilian government has taken another step towards the creation of public policies around artificial intelligence (AI).

A national AI strategy will be created in response to the global race for leadership in the field and the need to discuss the future of work, education, taxes, research and development, as well as ethics, as the Application of related technologies is generalized.

A public consultation has been launched to gather information on how AI can solve the country's main problems, identify priority areas of focus for the development and use of technologies, as well as the limits for this.

According to the summary on the purpose of the consultation, which ends on January 31, 2020, the government understands that AI can bring improvements to the country's competitiveness and productivity, as well as to the provision of public services, quality of life and The reduction of society. inequality in the largest economy in the southern hemisphere.

Brazil adheres to the human-centered AI Principles of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which provide recommendations in areas such as transparency and explainableness.

In light of these guidelines, the debate on the Brazilian AI strategy will initially discuss six vertical issues: qualifications for a digital future; personal; research, development, innovation and entrepreneurship; government application of AI; application in the productive and public safety sectors.

In addition, three issues common to all areas will be discussed: legislation, regulation and ethical use, as well as international aspects and AI governance.

According to a study conducted by Ducker Frontier on behalf of Microsoft, Brazil could achieve a 7.1% increase in GDP with the full adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

The study suggested that the expected increase in GDP considering the total adoption of AI is greater than the 2.9% growth rate projected by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) until 2030.

This GDP growth would be accompanied by a four-fold increase in the country's productivity levels, reaching a compound annual growth rate of up to 7% per annum in the period up to 2030, compared to 1.7% annual growth. Estimated by the World Bank and the IMF.

Also last month, the Brazilian government announced that it will create a network of eight research centers focused on artificial intelligence.

One of the laboratories will focus on cutting-edge AI technology in areas such as cybersecurity and will involve the Brazilian army. The other seven centers will work in applied AI. Four of these places will work on technology according to the national Internet of Things plan.