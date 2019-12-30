Brazil beats the United Kingdom in Facebook fine for Cambridge Analytica scandal

Loading...

The Brazilian government has fined Facebook after an investigation into the misuse of personal data belonging to almost half a million users in political campaigns.

The fine of 6.6 million reais ($ 1.6 million) was issued by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of the country and is related to the scandal of misuse of data by the firm and consultant of social networks Cambridge Analytica, which collected the personal data of approximately 87 million Facebook users. through a personality test application called This Is Your Digital Life.

The fine applied by the Brazilian government pales in comparison to the $ 5 billion that Facebook paid in the United States to resolve a government lawsuit. However, it is greater than the fine of £ 500,000 ($ 656,000) issued by the UK data protection regulator earlier this year, also as a result of an investigation into the Cambridge Analytica case.

This is the maximum amount that could be applied before new data protection rules were established: the General Law of Protection of Personal Data of Brazil will enter into force in August of next year. Last month, a bill proposed to postpone the date until August 15, 2022.

A statement issued by the Ministry indicated that the data belonging to 443,000 Brazilian users were used for "at least questionable" purposes and that Facebook seemed unable to prove that the number of affected users was lower. Abuse in terms of handling personal data refers to both Facebook Inc and the company's Brazilian subsidiary.

According to the statement, both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica should have been "much more careful in handling that data, since the consent model had relevant implications for the people whose data was exposed."

Facebook had not responded to requests for comments from ZDNet at the time of publication.

A global survey published by IBM with 11,000 consumers in 11 countries, including Brazil, found that 96 percent of Brazilians believe that companies do not do enough to protect their personal information.

In terms of control over what happens with their data, 5 out of 10 Brazilian consumers know that their information is always, or often shared, with other organizations they don't know. About 81 percent of Brazilians admitted having lost control in terms of how companies use their data.

In addition, the report found that 6 out of 10 Brazilians know someone who has been the victim of a data leak or who has been through those situations.