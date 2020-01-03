Brady, Belichick insists that everything continues as before the wild card game

Loading...

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have tried to dodge inevitable questions about the future before Saturday's wild card game. In fact, after two decades together on the throne of an NFL dynasty, they stick to a fairly familiar script. "I'm not too nostalgic," said Brady. “I am quite focused on what I need to do. This week has felt like any other week for the past 20 years. "Perhaps. There is a persistent possibility that when New England receives Tennessee in the wild card round on Saturday, it could be the last home game of the quarterback as Patriot." "I thought about those things. I wouldn't be thinking about those things anyway," he said. "It felt like a normal week for me … We know we have a great challenge, a very hard test." A great soccer team comes here. It's playoff football and everyone knows what's at stake, so you definitely have to win it to keep going. "What is undeniable is that Brady has had problems sometimes in 2019, with a percentage of completion (60.8 %) which was at its lowest mark since 2013. Its pin rate was also 88.0 during the regular season (it ranks 27th in the NFL), the lowest since it suffered a knee injury that ended the season in Patriots' first game in 2008. More importantly, Brady has a contract that will expire after the season, which means Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who also handles the team’s team’s decisions, will have to decide if he stays with the future member of the 42-year-old Hall of Fame. The page to a successor. It would mean that Brady might face the possibility of entering free agency for the first time in his career. You see if he thinks this could be the end of his time together, Belichick said his focus was only on the Titans. "That's all I'm focused on, so we'll do everything we can to prepare to play the best game we can play on Saturday night," he said. Throughout his time in New England, Belichick has generally not avoided cutting ties with players who felt they had spent their best time or looking for contracts that exceeded the value in relation to the player's age. The list has included key contributors such as Chandler Jones, Jamie Collins, Wes Welker and Malcolm Butler, among others. While Brady has set a goal to play until he is at least 45 years old, he may not have the opportunity in New England despite being the NFL postseason leader in games (40), pass attempts (1,589) , endings (1,005), passing yards (11,179) and touchdown passes (73). He also has more playoff wins (30) than each of the other 11 initial quarterbacks projected in this year's combined playoffs (26). Catcher Julian Edelman, who has received 36 regular season touchdowns and five Brady postseason touchdowns, says The longevity of his quarterback is something to admire. "You have to do it consistently well to have so many games in the playoffs," Edelman said. "That is an incredible statistic." Many of his rivals in the league do not believe that these are the last days of Brady. That list includes last season's MVP, Chiefs Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes, who earned his first victory over Brady earlier this season. "I have known for a while that it will not be the last year in the near future, it is still playing at a high level," Mahomes said. "Unless I just don't want to play, which I don't see, I hope to see him for just a couple more years." While Brady isn't interested in addressing his future yet, he may have left a little hint on his Instagram page this week. Published along with a photo of Brady's game with his arms raised with his back to the camera, he wrote a simple message to commemorate the new year. "2020, and still here," he said.

