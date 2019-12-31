Bradlee Anae gives Utes something positive to remember about the Alamo Bowl, becomes the all-time sack leader

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – In his last college game, Bradlee Anae made sure to follow one of the last training requests he will receive from Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

The directive arrived earlier this week at an Alamo Bowl press conference when Scalley was answering a question about the class of seniors of 2019, full of stars, which includes his consensus on the American defensive end.

"Bradlee, from the moment he stepped on campus, has had an elevated engine and a high care factor, and that is why, are you leading now?" Scalley said, referring to Anae being half a kilometer away. away from becoming the Utes' all-time leader in the category. “Are you the leading sack? … "

Anae interrupted her coach.

"I need one more," he said.

Then came the coach's order.

"Well, understand it," Scalley said. "Geez, let's do it."

Anae didn't wait too long in the bowl game to do just that. In the middle of the first quarter, the senior teamed up with fellow defensive lineman Leki Fotu to fire Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a 3-yard loss.

A moment later, the Alamodome P.A. The announcer let the crowd know that the play made Anae the leader of all-time catches in Utah with 30. He entered the game with 29.5 catches, which was the amount of former Ute Hunter Dimick defender who counted during his 2013-16 career. It was also the fourth most among active FBS players.

With the half-bag, Anae also increased her school record for sack yards to 212. That ranks third among active FBS players.