Loading...

Loading

"The opportunity to help coach your country is very rare, so I would like to thank the Scarlets club for allowing me to join the All Blacks."

"Likewise, I would like to thank Ian Foster and NZR not only for this opportunity, but also for ending the season with the Scarlets.

“The support I have received from both sides of the world has been incredible. The players, staff, fans and board of directors of Scarlets have all been superb and he is extremely appreciated by my family.

"I'm going to give it my all with this special group of people at The Scarlets this season to help us reach our goals before returning to New Zealand to join" Fozzie "and the All Blacks."

Chris Lendrum, director of professional rugby for the NZR, said he was pleased that Mooar had been able to return from Wales, where he coached Scarlets.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with Scarlets who will see Brad return to New Zealand in June after the club's European competitions," said Lendrum.

"We would like to thank Scarlets for the positive, constructive and effective approach they have taken around these discussions.

"We recognize the difficult position he has placed the club in, but they, like us, also recognized that it was a fantastic opportunity for Brad – the chance to coach his country."

Foster said he was delighted.

"I know the new group of coaches is excited and eager to get on with their work next season and we look forward to welcoming Brad as part of his engagements with Scarlets," said Foster.

"On behalf of the All Blacks, I would also like to thank Scarlets for their understanding of Brad's release. It is greatly appreciated."

Mooar completes Ian Foster's assistant coaching team. He will take care of the attack in the training setup.

John Plumtree will take care of the attackers, Greg Feek is the scrum coach and Scott McLeod will take care of the defense.

Lendrum said that although the details of the agreement between NZR and Scarlets are confidential, they included the payment of compensation for the Scarlets.

There are also plans to continue to foster links between the two organizations in the future.

Things

Most seen in sport

Loading