Boyd Matheson: What will the dawn of 2020 bring to a tired America?

Changing the calendar to the new year provides the opportunity to start a new day for the nation. On many of the important political issues, the country seems to be divided 50-50, but it is also evident that the vast majority of people are concerned and tired of the uncivility, division and contempt that are currently exhibited in the United States. Most would welcome the dawn of a better and brighter day for everyone.

The country is tired. Washington and the national media only seem able to make it worse. It is important to keep in mind that there are good people on both sides of the political corridor who strive earnestly for the positive solutions fought and raised with patience that our nation desperately needs. Unfortunately, too many have succumbed to the path of least resistance: the rhetoric of red meat from the extremes, the obsessive approach to fundraising and useless struggles designed to produce moments in social networks. No wonder why so many Americans are so exhausted.

I regularly remind readers and listeners, along with professionals from all fields, that in most efforts we run out of energy long before we run out of opportunities. Fatigue is always the enemy of good people who wish to do good.

Overcoming the fatigue of the nation and creating a positive future for the United States, like most worthy businesses, will require that each of us rekindle our commitment to the community and reformulate the way we see all the people we interact with. every day.

I still hope that the country can change the calendar from what felt like a long dark night in 2019 to a new day that will dawn for the country in 2020. There are many important things that must be done, but the dawn of a new The day will begin with small and seemingly insignificant acts by individuals.

Many years ago I heard a story that may contain part of the response for the United States. A Jewish rabbi was sitting enjoying the sunrise with two of his friends. The rabbi asked one of the men: "How do you know when the night is over and a new day has begun?"

A friend replied: "When you can look east and distinguish a sheep from a goat, then you know that the night is over and the day has begun." The rabbi asked the second man the same question and replied: "When you can look far away and distinguish an olive tree from a fig tree, then you know that the darkness of the night has passed and a new morning has arrived."

The two friends asked the rabbi how he could know when the night was over and the day had begun. The rabbi thought for a long time and then said: “When you can look east and see a woman's face and you can say: & # 39; She is my sister & # 39 ;. And when you can look east and see a man's face and he can say, "He is my brother." Then you know that the light of a new day has come. "

The night of fatigue ends and the new day for our country begins with kindness and mutual treatment, especially to the stranger and the fighter, as brothers and sisters.

On the dark night after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Kennedy climbed into the back of a truck to address a crowd already tired. He recognized the devastating darkness of the night, then invited his listeners to join him to create a new dawn. He said: “What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hate; what we need in the United States is not violence and illegality, but love, wisdom and compassion with each other. ”

I have been raised and inspired by many unexpected and unlikely friendships during 2019. Each one started with someone seeing me as a brother before identifying me as anything else. Race, religion, background, political inclination, education and profession did not influence the beginning of the relationship. It was simply a new day, launched in recognition of "he is my brother." It is worth repeating the simple reality that we are all brothers and sisters. Tiredness evaporates like fog before the morning sun, and the rejuvenating hope of the good things to come clearly increases in the rays of that kind of light.

We have much to do to make the country move forward. Many difficult conversations will be required, authentic leadership will be needed and the participation of all citizens will be essential. However, we can begin by recognizing that when we dispense with the exhausting darkness of division and degrading contempt, we will see the faces, not of enemies, but of friends, really of brothers and sisters. When we do, fatigue can disappear, and a new day for us, and for them, may dawn. The morning will come to America, but it is up to each of us to help mark the beginning of a new day.