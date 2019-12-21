Boyd Matheson: How the widow's mite helps to understand the finances of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Loading...

Recent misunderstandings about the finances of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in an article in the Washington Post raised questions about the assets, investments and reserves of the church along with contributions from members. The voices of critics and discontents are asked aloud: "If there are substantial reservations, should the church really ask each member to give 10% of their increase each year as a donation of tithing?"

Those who wonder cynically may not understand the magnificent mathematics found in the principles that the church supports, such as the Lord's finance law, or the eternal arithmetic that aggravates the widow's mite, and then amplifies the impact of that offer. in the recipient and the donor.

The widow described in the New Testament threw her two mites to the treasure. She gave in for her desire, not for great abundance. The widow did not see this as a transaction. She was wise and not interested in someone taking their mites and giving them to someone in need. The widow understood that combining her offer with that of others would create a great compound effect that would bless more people over a longer period of time. If the widow had only wanted one transaction, she could have given her mites to a person in need on her own. It would have been a unique transaction. The best way to honor the widow's mite sacrifice is to ensure that your offering is maximized and perpetuated.

I have met many people, from many different faith traditions, who honor the law of tithing. I have never had anyone who really lived the law complaining or wondering if it was worth it. Like the widow, they recognize the great and small blessings that come from following the principle. For those who live it, tithing is a spiritual principle with a practical application.

Compared to the U.S. tax code. UU., Which contains thousands of pages, the law of tithing is fully described in a single verse of the Old Testament script. The principle of tithing is powerful in its simplicity and profound in its impact on those who give and those who receive.

But what about the large sum accumulated and kept in reserve? Shouldn't additional funds be delivered and delivered? Truly honoring the widow's mite includes making it perpetual. The Church of Jesus Christ carries out a vast ongoing mission, which includes the construction of buildings and temples for more than 30,000 congregations in 190 countries, support for the 65,000 missionaries of the faith, the maintenance of educational institutions and learning programs, along with billions of dollars contributed to humanitarian efforts and welfare needs for church members and those of other religions. The church has also reserved and invested a portion of its surplus resources every year, for many years, as a rainy day fund for economically turbulent times.

Building a reserve is wise and the proper way to honor the widow's mite. Having such a reserve ensures that the impact of the widow's mite will continue regardless of the economy, the natural disaster or the man-made catastrophe.

Where governments continue to provide no help and relief, religious organizations, such as the Church of Jesus Christ, and nonprofit partners continue to fill in the gaps. Churches increasingly meet the needs of children along the border, providing refugees with the opportunity for a better life and raising those who have fallen into the cracks of social safety nets and government programs.

It is also worth reflecting on what would happen in case of a significant economic recession, much less a complete collapse. Where will the poor, the needy and the most vulnerable look when the government does not want or cannot help? It will be the churches and non-profit organizations, with reserves and resources, that can continue to make a difference.

In a statement published on Friday, the church said: “The sacred funds donated by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are an expression of faith, devotion and obedience to the biblical law of tithing and a desire to build The church of Christ. living the two great commandments of loving God and neighbor. "

My guess is that the widow in the New Testament story had probably already left some bread to a sick neighbor, handed a blanket to the mother of a newborn and donated her time to service in the local synagogue, all before she will throw her two mites

In 1996, then President Gordon B. Hinckley was interviewed by Mike Wallace for the television program "60 Minutes." Mr. Wallace pressured President Hinckley on the law of tithing and church resources. President Hinckley replied: “I keep in the credenza behind my desk a widow mite that was given to me in Jerusalem many years ago as a reminder, a constant reminder, of the sanctity of the funds we have to deal with. They come from the widow, are their offering and the tithe of the rich man, and must be used with care and discretion for the purposes of the Lord … they are used as we believe the Lord would use them for the edification of his work and the improvement of persons ".

Cynics and critics will continue to completely miss the eternal arithmetic that multiplies the loaves and fishes, conserves seven years of resources before the seven years of scarcity, magnifies the talents properly invested and, ultimately, increases the value of the mite of the widow.

In honoring the widow's mite in the 21st century, there are practical lessons and blessings to learn and receive. They are the same as those discovered by an Old Testament widow, who also gave her wish to someone who needed it, but discovered that by giving what she had, the measure of food and oil did not decrease during the time of famine .