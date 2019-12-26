Boxing Day returns to its best thanks to Kiwis, despite the destruction of Bay 13

Loading...

While India and England in the past two years have drawn equally enthusiastic crowds the day after Christmas, the Kiwis have received an extra boost thanks to the combination of good terrain and their swing bowlers .

The pitch had been flat and boring against India and England but this year it was improved and encouraged swing and tailoring by Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme.

Everything just looked good. Everything except the fact that the famous Bay 13 – usually a song, beer tasting and fun section – had been inexplicably replaced by a $ 195 paid reception area known as "Boundary Social".

But this pleasure has remained elsewhere thanks to the New Zealanders, especially in the Olympic gallery.

Friends Craig Archer and Nic Van Hattum, of Wellington but living in Melbourne, enjoyed the atmosphere there while sporting t-shirts printed with the crying face of Steve Smith, a famous image of the falsification scandal. bullets.

"It's huge to be here," said Archer. "The tests the day after Christmas in Wellington were quite special. The pool reserve is beautiful grounds, it is really good, but it is a pilgrimage for cricket fans. I have Lucky to live on the road now, but I have classmates with whom I went to high school in Wellington and they all got together just to be here. It's so good.

"The Australians have complained about short-distance bowling, but they have been doing it for decades. It’s like the pot that calls for the black kettle.

"We don't hang around that much, there is a little problem here and there, but they are great guys, the way they run their business is something that everyone is really proud of."

Nearby was a group of six friends from Hamilton on the North Island of New Zealand. They had polo shirts with a collage of Smith's face and that of Warner with pieces of sandpaper printed all around them.

Their Australian friend Hannah designed the polo shirts.

"I just wanted the most hurtful thing I could find and I apologize to all the Australians, it had to be done," said Hannah.

