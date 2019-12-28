Boult out of the ordinary as the Kiwis endure another dirty day

Loading...

Boult, the fourth window shooter in New Zealand test history, will be the second Black Cap to return home after Lockie Ferguson, a quick teammate, injured his calf in Perth.

Loading

"This is obviously news for Trent and our group," said opening drummer Tom Latham.

The Black Caps had a day to forget as they were drafted for 148 in response to Australian 467. The home team chose to beat again and built an overall lead of 456 points per stem .

There was joy when Ironman keelboat Neil Wagner had Steve Smith (7) caught a short ball for the fourth time in this series, on this occasion when the Australian paddled a delivery to Tim Southee with a square leg back. It was Wagner's 200th test booth – a feat achieved on his 46th test, faster than any New Zealander other than Sir Richard Hadlee.

Tourists have arrived on these shores as number 2 in the world, but risk losing their second consecutive test in four days and falling behind 2-0 in the best of three series.

The drama came as the great New Zealander Brendon McCullum insisted that he and Kane Williamson still be tight despite the clarification of his pungent criticism of the Black Caps captain before playing on Saturday.

On Friday, McCullum's frustration with Williamson and the tourists was palpable. He called Mitchell Santner's ax, questioned Williamson's tactics and said they "knocked down" one day when the local team took control of the second test – a position on which it has strengthened. Saturday.

Williamson replaced McCullum when the latter retired as a test skipper in 2016 and they have since remained good friends. This appears to have been tested in Melbourne, however, the pair appeared to purify the air when it bumped along the MCG border before playing on the third day.

"I'm one of Kane Williamson's biggest fans, I really am. I think he did a wonderful job with New Zealand in his day," said McCullum.

Loading

"He was sometimes a bit reluctant leader and I just noticed a trend where he didn't look at me as if he really enjoyed the role as much as he had in the past. And it can be a construction- many things and playing in Australia in Australia can be one of them.

"I tactically thought that there were a few pieces he had done and that I thought were a little unusual for Kane. But our relationship is very strong. He knows that. I have my back and it's just a little bit of constructive criticism and he knows that some of these decisions weren't entirely correct. "

The only call that baffled many was that Tom Blundell, a wicket keeper who had only played nine overs in cricket first class, received three spin-off overs after lunch at a time when tourists were in desperate need of ATMs.

McCullum, now a Channel Seven commentator, said the army of Black Cap supporters wanted their team to play "confidently and strike a few shots at the opposition so that they would know they ; they entered a contest. "

"And I just tried to remind him to try to play for this young boy who fell in love with the game when he first started playing cricket," said McCullum.

"Sometimes the pressure and extremes that you endure at this higher level can take away a bit of that pleasure and especially as a captain, the way you describe yourself has such an influence on the environment."

Australia has a habit of turning visiting captains into miserable wrecks – just ask Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and Jimmy Adams – and Williamson's frustration would only have worsened ; step up on Saturday.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading