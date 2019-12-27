Loading...

MBTA GM: both tracks in use, but delays persist

Updated: 8:01 AM EST December 27, 2019

ON THE WORCESTER COMMUNICATOR RAILWAY LINE FOR THE DOWNLOAD OF YESTERDAY. FOR MORE ABOUT THAT, JOIN US BY PHONE IS THE CEO OF MBTA. Thanks for joining us this morning. STEVE: GOOD MORNING. KATIE: WHERE ARE THE ORDERS NOW WITH THE DOWNLOAD OF THE NIGHT. >> WE CAN MAKE REPAIRS TO USE BOTH TRACKS TO AND FROM WORCESTER. We are waiting for delays of 15-30 minutes on many of today's trains. WE ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO LOOK AT MBTA.COM, AS WELL AS THE SOCIAL MEDIA TO LOOK – TO EXACTLY KNOW WHAT TIME LEAVES SPECIFIC TRENDS. KATIE: WE HAVE REPORTED THAT THIS HUMAN ERROR. ANY UPDATE FROM RESEARCH TO RESEARCH ON HOW THIS HAPPENED? STEVE: NO. THE RESEARCH IS STILL IN PROGRESS. WE WANT TO UNDERSTAND FULLY ACCURATE THAT IT WOULD HAPPEN TO MAKE SURE IT DOES NOT HAPPEN AGAIN. I will let the research develop. KATIE: OBVIOUSLY, THERE IS FRUSTRATION OUT WHEN THESE THEMES OCCUR. TALK A LITTLE ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO AVOID OTHER SAFETY ISSUES IN THE AWAKENING OF THE RECENT REVIEW THAT WAS ENOUGH CRITICALLY IN THIS ISSUE. STEVE: YES. WE ARE PERFORMING A COMPLETE REVIEW OF ALL OUR PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE AND WE ARE HIRING ADDITIONAL EMPLOYEE EQUIPMENT TO DO THIS KIND OF WORK. I think in the short term, I think yesterday's incident was particularly frustrating, because we had not blocked our equipment, we headed to Worcester, so we were not able to provide a great service offer. WE HAVE TO REPLACE IT WITH THE BUS SERVICE, WHICH IS PARTICULARLY DISADVANTAGE

VIDEO: MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said the use of both tracks has been restored for the Worcester line, but drivers may still experience 15-30 minute delays. He advised passengers to check social networks for information on specific trains.

