Boston's No Name restaurant closes abruptly after more than 100 years

No Name Restaurant closes abruptly after more than 100 years in business

Updated: 11:18 PM EST December 30, 2019

EVERYTHING WE HAD THIS SIGN AT THE DOOR, BUT MOMENTS DOING, THE RESTAURANT DID IT OFFICIAL ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE, SAYING IT WAS A DIFFICULT DECISION TO CLOSE. FIVE INVESTIGATES HAS OBTAINED COURT DOCUMENTS SHOWING THAT THEY WERE SUBMITTED FOR CHAPTER SEVEN BANKRUPTCY TODAY. >> SAD. IS. MARY: AFTER THREE DECADES AS A TABLE AND COOKING HERE WITHOUT A NAME, LARRY SAYS THIS NIGHT THAT HE IS OUT OF A JOB. HE AND SEVERAL OTHER LONG-TERM EMPLOYEES TOLD THE NEWSCENTER 5 THAT THE STAFF WERE BLIND AT NIGHT. THE FAMILY WHO HAS NO NAME WAS PRESENTED AT CLOSURE AND ANNOUNCED THAT THE RESTAURANT CLOSED IMMEDIATELY. They were told to take their things. LARRY WAS NOT IN THE SCHEDULE THE NIGHT. He received the news this morning. I have a phone call that tells me to go and they'll pay us for this week. MARY: THE RESTAURANT WITHOUT NAME ON THE DATES OF THE SOUTHERN FISHERMAN OF BOSTON DATE OF 1917, ACCORDING TO HIS FACEBOOK PAGE IS THE OLDEST RESTAURANT OF BOSTON UNDER THE SAME MANAGEMENT. The WCVB report highlighted it earlier this year. REPORTS YOU HAVE SLUDLY CLOSED YOUR DOORS HAD SURPRISED THE LONG-TIME SUPPLIERS WE TALKED TO AND CUSTOMERS. HAVE YOU HEARD SOMETHING? >> NO. MARÍA: DO YOU LIKE TO EAT HERE? >> I.E. HERE ALL THE TIME. >> WE ASK A CABDRIVER WHERE A GOOD LOCAL PLACE TO GO. Unfortunately, it is closed. MARY: EVEN OUTSIDE THE PEOPLES, THEY WERE TRYING TO PROCESS THAT MORE THAN 100 YEARS OF HISTORY OF RESTAURANTS MAY HAVE ARRIVED AT A QUIET AND ABRUPT END. >> THIS WAS RECOMMENDED BY MANY TOURIST GUIDES AND FRIENDS THAT CONFIGURE IT IS ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS RESTAURANTS WITH HISTORY. IT IS A SHAME. I would love to have tried some seafood. MARÍA: IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE BANKRUPTCY DOCUMENTS, THE RESTAURANT OBSERVES MORE THAN $ 400,000 TO THE CREDITORS, MOST OF THE SUPPLIERS, BUT HE CAN MAKE HIS FINAL PAYROLL ALL

Dozens of employees lost their jobs after the Boston establishment declared bankruptcy just before the new year.

