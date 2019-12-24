Boston's best sports moments of the last decade

Loading...

Isaiah Thomas was acquired by the Celtics in an exchange on February 19, 2015, and quickly became a fan favorite.

He became NBA All-Star twice with Boston and helped lead the team to three consecutive postseason appearances.

The tragedy struck Thomas when his younger sister, Chyna, 22, died in a car accident on April 15, 2017. His death came a day before the Celtics opened the 2017 playoffs against the Chicago Bulls.

Thomas would play in Game 1, scoring 33 points in the loss. After falling into a 2-0 series pit against Chicago, Boston won four straight games to win the series. Thomas scored 33 points in Game 4 and 24 in Game 5.

After the victory of Game 6 in Chicago, Thomas flew to his home state of Washington to attend his sister's funeral.

Thomas returned to Boston in time for Game 1 of his series of conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards. He scored 33 points in the victory of Game 1.

In Game 2, Thomas lost 53 points, the second highest total of playoffs in the history of the Celtics, and led Boston to a victory in overtime.

The series went to Game 7, and Thomas finished with 29 points and 12 assists in a victory. The Celtics reached the Finals of the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012.

Thomas suffered a hip injury in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals and was inactive for the last three games of the Boston series 4-1 loss to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Before the 2017-18 season, Thomas was part of a commercial package that was sent to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Despite some disputes between Thomas and the Celtics organization, Boston basketball fans still love him for his heroic playoff effort through absolute anguish.

