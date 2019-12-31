Boston ready to celebrate the beginning of the new decade with First Night

Loading...

The city of Boston was preparing on Monday to welcome tens of thousands of New Year's Eve revelers with preparations for First Night celebrations and public officials, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, urging visitors to be safe and have fun. "to celebrate the new year," Walsh said at a press conference on Monday afternoon. Walsh said there would be a "strong public security presence" in downtown and in the city's neighborhoods on Tuesday night, and urged people to "dress appropriately" although the forecast does not demand the freezing temperatures that have marked some First Night celebrations. Walsh also said that this year's festivities would have "a bit of a cloud" after Sheron Brandon McSweeney, 34, was killed on Saturday while working to prepare for First Night, when a ballast would be used as a base for a tower of light fell on him. "This was a horrible and tragic accident and I want to ask people to continue to keep Brandon's family in their thoughts and prayers, and their coworkers in their thoughts and prayers," said Walsh . Walsh joined the City Council for the chiefs of the city's first response agencies and First Night organizer Dusty Rhodes, who repeatedly emphasized that people of all ages should feel welcome at the festivities. "Remember, for Please, this is a family event, a family event. Therefore, we do not need anyone to drink alcohol in public, to smoke marijuana in public. Do it at home, please, for the safety of all, "urged the head of Boston police William Gross. "Drones are also not allowed," he recalled. Gross also said that his officers would not only be in the center dressed in civilian clothes and in uniform, but the department would be fully staffed throughout the city. "Your first family of first responders will be there in abundance, not only in the center, but we want you to know that the neighborhoods are also covered," Gross said. The festivities are expected to include concerts, light shows, ice sculptures and a parade down Boylston Street from Copley Square to Boston Common, although the rain will force the ice sculptures to stay indoors until noon. There will be more than 100 performances by more than 50 different artists, fireworks in the Common at 7 pm for children and two more exhibitions: one on the roof of the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel and another at midnight over the Boston Harbor, and there will be Olympic-style ice skating in Frog Pond and duels in Copley with music. I act playing "nonstop" until midnight, Rhodes said. "It's free. It's fun and it's for the family," Rhodes said. Officials also urged revelers to use public transportation, if possible. The city will begin towing vehicles from the closed streets starting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the "T" will have more night service with trains running at peak hours from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. The suburban train will also have night service with many lines operating a final train from Boston around 1 a.m., although schedules may vary. for light rain, clouds and temperatures in the low 40. The weather could affect participation, authorities said, and although there are no projections for the size of the crowd, Rhodes said around 250,000 came to celebrate the start of 2019.More Information about evening events and public transit schedules can be found at www.boston.gov and www.mbta.com

