Boston prepares for the first night, beginning of the new decade

Updated: 5:41 PM EST December 30, 2019

SAFETY. THIS IS A FAMILY EVENT. EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN IN THE PAST, THERE ARE MANY YOUNG CHILDREN, SO WE ASK YOU TO ACT RESPONSIBLY. DUKE: MAYOR WALSH AND MEMBERS OF HIS ADMINISTRATION, MAKING A PRESS CONFERENCE, TALKING ABOUT WHAT TO ORDER, WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW FOR THE FIRST NIGHT. ONCE YOU MAKE SURE THAT ALL HAVE A SAFE AND FUN NIGHT. >> WE DO NOT NEED ANYONE WHO DRINKS ALCOHOL IN PUBLIC, SMOKING MARIHUANA IN PUBLIC. DUKE: THERE WILL BE PRESENCE OF APPLICATION OF THE LAW, SOME OF THOSE WE SEE, SOME OF THOSE WHO DO NOT. >> THROUGH STILL, THERE IS NO CREDIBLE THREAT FOR THE PARADE, IN THE SESSION AND WE WANT ALL TO BE OUR EYES AND EARS. DUKE: WE ASK EVERYONE TO ACT RESPONSIBLY, BE RESPECTFUL AND MINDS OF CHILDREN. DUKE: MAYOR WALSH, ALSO ASKS PEOPLE TO REMEMBER THE WORKER KILLED ON SATURDAY DURING PREPARATIONS FOR THE FIRST NIGHT. >> THIS IS A HORRIBLE AND TRAGIC ACCIDENT. WE WANT US TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN BRANDON'S FAMILY IN HIS THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. DUKE: THE MAYOR SAID EVERYTHING THAT THE TWO YEARS BEGIN FREE AT 8:00. IF YOU START HERE, MAKE SURE THE CARS WILL BE TOWED IN THE COPLEY SQUARE FROM 2:30 AM IN THE AFTERNOON.

Mayor Marty Walsh says more than 250,000 people are expected to attend the city's official New Year's Eve celebration.

