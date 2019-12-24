Boston nurses gather around one of their own

Loading...

Many of us spend so much time at work that our coworkers become like a family. This is the case of the staff working in one of the most intense floors of the Boston Children's Hospital: the cardiac intensive care unit. "It's a pretty difficult unit. The children are very sick. People come from far away," said Stacey Gennis, a nurse on the floor for the past 25 years. Gennis started at almost the same time as the other nurse Meena LaRonde. "The daily work we do is very stressful, so we depend on each other to get a lot of emotional support," LaRonde said. That support extended beyond the floor in 2014, when LaRonde was diagnosed with breast cancer two weeks after her 40th birthday. A mammogram detected the disease early and chose an aggressive treatment plan: "My friends gathered around me, searched me, visited me and took me to medical appointments," LaRonde said. With that support and determination, the spirit of LaRonde was good. and the necessary procedures did not slow it down. "She came to Luke Bryan's concert with this great bandage, so it's pretty amazing," Gennis said. That round of treatments worked, but earlier this year, LaRonde felt a lump and a test. revealed that the cancer was back. Once again, on this floor, this family joined. Viki Garvin has worked on the floor for 18 years. She said everyone wanted to help while LaRonde was preparing for another fight and decided on the Reebok Boston 10K for women. "There were several members of our team who did a 10K sofa training that had never run in their lives," Garvin said. In October, when race day arrived, 37 employees ran in honor of LaRonde and she was waiting as they crossed the finish line, one by one. "It was amazing to be able to hug them and thank them in real time, with my children with me to really thank them for everything they have done," LaRonde said. The team continues to support LaRonde while undergoing radiation and hopes to return to work as soon as possible.

