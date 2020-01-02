Bose and Altec Lansing Headphone Deals at Nordstrom & # 39; s

Loading...

Nordstrom is an example of customer service and has built its reputation on keeping customer satisfaction as the strongest business value. Nordstrom also has sales, and today you can save on certain headphones and earphones from Bose, Altec Lansing and Urbanears during the retailer's semi-annual sales event. This sale ends today, January 2, so don't hesitate.

Choosing earbuds or headphones can be confusing on mega websites that carry all models of many brands. Nordstrom saves customers time by pre-selecting products, a valuable filtering process, especially when supported by the company's satisfaction guarantee and with free shipping and free returns on all products. If you are looking for a set of high-quality headphones or earbuds, you can save up to $ 51 with these three deals.

Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds – $ 30 off

The Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds come with three sizes of StayHear Sport tips with fins that fit securely in your ear for the best possible sound. Support for both Bluetooth and Near-Field Communication (NFC) pairing plus the battery life of six hours keeps you listening, and a volume-optimized equalizer lets you hear music the way you like best.

Regularly priced $ 129, the Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds are only $ 99 during this sale, which ends today.

Altec Lansing Evolution 2 wireless headphones – $ 9 discount

The Evolution 2 wireless headphones from Altec Lansing contain a cable for times when you prefer a wired connection. Compatible with Bluetooth, the Evolution 2 headphones have a muffled headband and softly padded ear cups for comfort. The earcups also form an acoustic seal that helps block external noise. Altec Lansing assesses the Evolution 2 for 12 hours per battery charge in wireless mode. Usually $ 40, Altec Lansing & # 39; s Evolution 2 wireless headset is $ 31 for this sale.

Urbanears Plattan II Bluetooth wireless headphones – $ 51 discount

The Plattan II wireless Bluetooth headphones from Urbanears last up to 30 hours of listening pleasure per lithium-ion battery. The Plattan II & # 39; s also have a 3.5 mm audio connection for times when you prefer to save battery power and connect to a sound source. You can also link the Plattan II & # 39; s to an iPhone for voice calls and to talk to Siri. Normally $ 100, Urbanears & # 39; Plattan II Bluetooth wireless headset is only $ 49 during this sale.

