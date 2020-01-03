Border militia chief Larry Hopkins pleads guilty to a firearm charge. Its subscribers say this is fake news.

Loading...

His group claimed to be enforcing the law when they arrested undocumented immigrants at gunpoint. But now, after months of contestation, militia leader Larry Hopkins has pleaded guilty to being a criminal in possession of a gun.

Hopkins heads the United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), a self-defense group that hit the headlines this year after posting images of members ordering migrants to go to the ground at gunpoint fire near the border of El Paso. Many of the people at the opposite end of their rifles were children.

Despite all of his role playing as an officer, Hopkins had his own criminal history. In April, he was arrested for possession of weapons. He pleaded not guilty and his supporters called him a martyr for their cause. But on Thursday, he changed his plea, prompting members of his conspiratorial group to incorrectly claim that his guilty plea had been fabricated.

Hopkins, 70, is not authorized to possess a firearm. He has three criminal convictions, including a Michigan firearm charge in 1996, being a criminal in possession of a firearm in Oregon in 2006, and impersonating of a peace officer at the same time.

That didn't stop him from storing nine guns, as well as ammunition in a New Mexico home in 2017, accused the FBI in a criminal complaint earlier this year.

The Hopkins UCP is known for its weapons. In the videos they uploaded to Facebook, members carry what appear to be semi-automatic rifles while prowling the border. Although the US border patrol claimed not to be working with the vigilante group, border patrol officers sometimes appeared in UCP patrol videos, and the group claimed to have close ties to the border patrol group. American agency.

Hopkins, who promotes far-right conspiracy theories, also claimed to be in contact with President Donald Trump and reportedly said he was training the UCP to "assassinate" Hillary Clinton, the ; former President Barack Obama and the liberal megadonist George Soros.

His plea change on Thursday sparked a new wave of false allegations from his group, who argued that Hopkins is innocent of his charges of arms. On Thursday, in a UCP Facebook group, a prominent member (who previously claimed that "the deep state" paid for migrants to "crush the system") said that Horton had not plead guilty, but that all of his charges had been dropped. (This was not the case.) Other members ordered that they not share media coverage of Hopkins' guilty plea, which they claimed was not real.

Hopkins' lawyer Kelly O’Connell confirmed that the guilty plea was legitimate. "It doesn't surprise me," according to UCP members, his charges have been dropped, O & # 39; Connell told The Daily Beast. "These minds are all fighting against what they see as this very unfair government police state and everything." I understand the resistance to accepting to change his plea, but no one called me from the group to verify anything, nor ask why "Hopkins changed his plea.

Part of the decision stems from Hopkins' health. The militia leader was severely beaten in prison where he could have been accommodated with "people with whom he was personally involved," said O'Connell, adding that Hopkins also claimed to have been seriously injured in head in a fall at the courthouse. Hopkins has also reported heart and diabetic problems.

"The question was up to 10 years on a charge that is generally not difficult to prove," said O’Connell of Hopkins' gun charge. "Are you going to fight until the end or would you prefer to conclude a plea?"

Hopkins is not the only member of the UCP to face charges. Jim Benvie, who was previously the spokesperson for the group, was charged in June for allegedly impersonating a border patrol officer while detaining migrants. The case against him stems from his own Facebook videos. UCP members have often posted live broadcasts of their exploits, during which Benvie can be heard to identify himself as "Border Patrol" while ordering people to sit down. on the ground. In another unrelated case filed in June, Benvie was charged with fraud for allegedly organizing a charity cancer scam using images of a real child who had been diagnosed with brain cancer. The father told the Daily Beast that Benvie had falsely claimed to have created a "trust" for the child and solicited $ 50,000 using the boy's photos.

Benvie also faces a criminal charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He pleaded not guilty.

