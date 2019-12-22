Bombers sign former NFL receiver Travis Rudolph

Loading...

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed former NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph.

The 24-year-old West Palm Beach, Florida native was not selected in the 2017 NFL draft, but Rudolph signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Giants of New York. He made eight catches for 101 yards during his rookie season in the Big Apple.

Rudolph was released by the G-men after training camp in 2018. The Miami Dolphins added him to the roster in October, but during his first practice with the fish, he tore his LCA. He is in good health and ready to resume his football career.

Football runs in the family for Rudolph. Her cousin is Devin Hester, who holds the NFL record for total return touchdowns (20) in a career. Rudolph is a pure receiver who was very productive while studying at Florida State University.

During three seasons with the Seminoles, Rudolph caught 153 passes for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns. Rudolph's best season at FSU came in 2015 when he carried 59 balls for 916 yards and seven touchdowns – leading the Noles in the top three receiving categories.

During the 2015 Peach Bowl, Rudolph made 201 yards on seven catches. This broke the school record for most receiving yards in a bowl game. He was owned by Javon Walker who scored 195 yards in the 2002 Gator Bowl. Rudolph left his mark on FSU.

The six foot one inch 186 pound Rudolph is a smooth road runner with a speed of 4.52 to 40 yards and could provide play ability for attacking Bombers if he is able to Acclimatize to the CFL football style.