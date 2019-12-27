Bombers release DB Winston Rose to pursue NFL opportunities

Loading...

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released defensive back Winston Rose to allow him to continue his opportunities in the NFL.

Rose has worked for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year-old athlete had nine interceptions at the top of the league in 2019 to be named a CFL star. He also had 58 tackles and a touchdown in 18 starts, helping to lock out the Winnipeg high school limit.

Rose intercepted Cody Fajardo in the Western final and made 15 tackles in the Blue Bombers' post-season run. He is a free agent on hold.

Rose has been a member of four CFL teams during her career. After spending short periods with Toronto and Ottawa in 2017, the New Mexico state product played all 18 games in British Columbia. in 2018 and made five interceptions. It's unclear why it hasn't been re-signed after such a strong season on the West Coast.

Rose was not selected for the 2016 NFL Draft, but signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams. He was released soon after and signed a pact with the Indianapolis Colts. He played three preseason games with the Colts, tackling and defending a pass, but was released from the final cups.