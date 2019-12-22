Boeing successfully got into trouble today with the Starliner capsule

Loading...

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is positioned above a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on November 21, 2019.

The first orbital flight test of the Starliner from Boeing, the capsule that will eventually transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA & # 39; s Commercial Crew program, did not go as planned. On Friday morning, the vessel was scheduled to launch an unsawed mission to the ISS, but it went astray and did not make it to the space station.

The Starliner achieved a stable circular course of 250 kilometers, but the Boeing team chose not to attempt to dock at the ISS due to limited availability of fuel. Instead, the vessel went back to earth and landed early on Sunday morning.

In a press conference, Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch Division, confirmed that the problems during the test were caused by a timing problem that caused the autonomous systems to misalign the vessel. The vessel had to connect to the Atlas V rocket to get the right time, but something went wrong in this process. This resulted in the idea that the vessel was at a different point in the mission than it actually was, causing it to go the wrong way.

NASA and Boeing representatives emphasized that the Starliner was a "healthy spacecraft" and a "skilled craft" and that, as far as they could see at this early stage, there were no hardware problems on board. The problem seems to be purely a software problem. But Boeing admitted that it had written the code that seems to have caused the problem.

"The plan was for Starliner to meet and dock at the International Space Station and return home safely to Earth," said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. "While many things went well, the unscrewed spaceship did not reach the planned orbit and will not dock at the international space station. This is actually the reason why we test. Teams worked quickly to ensure that the spacecraft was in a stable orbit and saved enough fuel to guarantee a landing opportunity. "

The Starliner landed on Sunday just before 5 p.m. & PT in the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico and marked & # 39; according to NASA TV & # 39; the first time that a man-made capsule with human assessment landed.

Now that the landing is complete, there is a news conference about the test flight with NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch Division, and Steve Stich, deputy manager of the Commercial Crew Program from NASA. You can watch the conference using the video below, starting at 7 a.m. PT.

