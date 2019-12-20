Boeing Starliner fails on the test flight of the space station and ends up in the wrong orbit

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Today should be a festive day for Boeing – after years of development, the CST-100 Starliner should take its first trip to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission started off smoothly with a textbook launch, but when the CST-100 tried to align its orbit with the ISS, it failed. According to NASA, the Starliner will not be able to reach the space station at all. This is another major setback for Boeing and the Commercial Crew Program.

The test mission started smoothly with the Atlas V rocket, which carried the spaceship high into the atmosphere. The Atlas V showed the intended performance and deposited the Starliner in the upper atmosphere. Boeing chose this launch setup because it is easier and safer to cancel a mission. If the Starliner does not put its engines into orbit, it falls back to Earth and lands in the ocean. It was up to the Boeing spacecraft to burn its engines to enter orbit and intercept the space station.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine says the spacecraft's computer believed it was an orbit insertion fire that burned too much fuel. As a result, it will not be possible to get the right orbit for a rendezvous with the ISS. In the meantime, Boeing reports that the CST-100 is "safe and stable". It's just in the wrong place.

NASA has been buying seats for Russian Soyuz launches since the space shuttle's departure in 2011. The Commercial Crew Program supports the development of manned spaceships from Boeing and SpaceX that free NASA from its dependence on Russia. However, the program was plagued by delays. SpaceX had a known ground test failure earlier this year, and Boeing suffered a several-month delay due to a fuel leak last year. These are just the recent setbacks, and NASA is running out of guaranteed Soyuz seats.

Because #Starliner believed it was an orbital burn (or a full burn), the dead zones were reduced and the spacecraft used more fuel than expected to ensure precise control. This precluded an @ Space_Station rendezvous.

– Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 20, 2019

It is too early to say what this failure will mean for Boeing. The spaceship is still in one piece and under the control of the ground team, which is a very good thing. We may still get some useful data on the operation of the vehicle before it returns to Earth. However, Boeing must identify the fault that caused the wrong engine fire. The CST-100 should start with a crew in early 2020, but that now seems unlikely.

Boeing's competitor, SpaceX, successfully completed its ISS test run with the Dragon 2 in March 2019. SpaceX has the advantage of modifying an existing design that has been successfully flown to the ISS several times in the past few years during cargo missions. Boeing built the CST-100 from scratch for the Commercial Crew program, and it seems like more time is needed to solve the problems. This is another black mark in Boeing's record as Boeing is subjected to closer scrutiny after the 737 Max crashed. The company had hoped that a successful Starliner mission would provide the much needed positive press coverage. Now it's just another failure the company has to spin.

Read now: