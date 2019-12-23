Boeing CEO resigns & # 39; effectively immediately & # 39; in the wake of the 737 MAX disaster

Loading...

Today, Boeing announced that Dennis A. Muilenburg resigned as CEO and director of the company's board with immediate effect. In a nod to the fact that he was essentially fired, the company said the company's board "decided that a change of leadership was necessary."

His replacement is the current president, David L. Calhoun, who will begin his new position on January 13, 2020.

This news follows Boeing's announcement last week of its decision to indefinitely suspend all production of the 737 Max aircraft.

A press release from the company on the matter says:

The Board of Directors decided that a change of leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company's progress as it works to repair relations with regulators, customers and all other interested parties.

Under the new leadership of the Company, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to total transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and their customers.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am pleased that Dave has agreed to lead Boeing at this critical juncture," Kellner said. He added: “Dave has a deep experience in the industry and a proven track record of solid leadership, and recognizes the challenges we face. The Board and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Boeing team to ensure that today marks a new path for our company. "

Mr. Calhoun said: “I firmly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX. I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation. "

This is a breaking news post and is being updated.

