Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Grounding the 737 MAX was the biggest crisis in Muilenburg's 34-year tenure with Boeing, where he began as an intern in 1985, moving from defense and corporate services to the post the highest in 2015. The company said this month that it would stop producing jets in January.

A high-level industry source called the wording in the Boeing statement "brutal". Another said the decision was inevitable after surging pressures to stop production of the 737 and a public cut from the FAA, crowned by an embarrassing space launch snafu on Friday.

Speculation about the dismissal of Muilenburg had been circulating in the industry for months, intensifying in October when the board of directors deprived him of his title of president.

A Boeing official said the council deliberated over the weekend and decided to fire Muilenburg on a phone call on Sunday.

Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said the appointment of Calhoun, who was previously chief operating officer of the Blackstone group's private equity portfolio, will provide the necessary short-term stability, but not "l" focus on the "long-term engineering that the business needs.

"Calhoun is respected in the industry," said Aboulafia. "But in the long run, is it bringing the right toolbox? Private equity is attracting business. This isn't Boeing's problem right now."

Board member Lawrence Kellner will immediately become non-executive chairman of the board, the company said. CFO Greg Smith will act as interim CEO during the brief transition period.

"Under the new leadership of the company, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to total transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers," said Boeing.

By keeping Muilenburg at work for as long as Boeing, the company ignored elements of the classic crisis communication manual used by other companies, said Paul Argenti, professor at the Tuck School of Business in Dartmouth.

"You want to bring someone in from the outside to bring a new perspective to" save the day, "" said Argenti. "He should have left long ago. He is part of the problem."

