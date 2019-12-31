Bobby Lashley received death threats for his relationship with Lana

Loading...

The last Monday Night Raw of the decade and thus the controversial wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. The segment received mixed reviews from viewers, experts, and fellow wrestlers, but most were only angry with the segment itself and not the performers.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, however, Lashley went into detail about some of the annoyances he had experienced in the course of this story. These went beyond the usual Twitter trash talks and led to real hate speech and death threats:

"I have experienced an enormous amount of hate. We as a society stand out and are against bullying, against hate, against this and that, but I think we actually choose who we hate and bully.

Because everyone still knows me and knows what I do and what I can do – what I did in my career up to the military when my single father went to college myself, graduated with honors and I could go on. But I've got an enormous amount of hatred down the line for the things I think I do. It's all down the line.

That's because this is interracial because I had people who said the N-word to me and said, "I'll kill you, we'll get you when you get south." I'm just kind of leaning back yourself back and laugh at it. I've even seen some people wrestling – tweeting things and posting pictures, and I just sit back and laugh. We often feel that the person who is hated or bullied should be a frail person. But now you're taking someone like me and Lana, who is a beautiful woman, and we don't look like the typical people who are bullied.

I'm glad I have thick skin. Because if I didn't have thick skin, some of the things I had to experience would be very difficult to bear. "

It goes without saying that behind the characters you see every Monday, Wednesday and Friday are real people who mostly re-enact what a team of authors has asked them to do. So maybe not racist for these people (or for anyone), yes? Let's leave this part of professional wrestling in the past decade.

