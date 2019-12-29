Bo Levi Mitchell will not forgive Rod Pedersen for closing his mouth; declines his show

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Quarterback Stamper Bo Levi Mitchell and Saskatchewan media personality Rod Pedersen have spoken in the past.

The most notable exchanges took place in 2018 when Duron Carter, then defenseman of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recorded a choice of six against Mitchell. Pedersen was on radio communication and exclaimed: "BO LEVI. TO CLOSE. YOUR. MOUTH."

Mitchell paid tribute to Pedersen for the call, but the two-time Gray Cup QB champion said he would not close his mouth.

There are still clearly hurt feelings in Cowtown because Mitchell declined an invitation to appear on The Rod Pedersen Show.

"I feel bad that Bo Levi does not want to participate in the show. I don't blame him, I haven't been very nice to him over the years. I can see why his feelings would be hurt, "said Pedersen.

"If I have to apologize … I would apologize to Bo Levi for anything I could have said or done that would have upset him. I want it on the show. I don't want him to be mad at me. "

Mitchell has his own Bo Show on Sportsnet 960 in Calgary. The word of apology returned to Cowtown.

"I asked a specific radio host if I was going to participate in his show and I refused several times. He then posted a video apologizing for his actions and I don't know if he thought it would prompt me to do the show now, but I still got it declined and I don't, "said Mitchell.

"I have my own show, I don't need to talk to her."