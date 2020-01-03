BMW does not rush to make an electric motorcycle

Loading...

Photo: BMW

Currently, BMW manufactures something called C Evolution, a fully electric electric scooter vehicle that starts at $ 13,995 and is intended, I suppose, to wealthy travelers, since the range is only 99 miles. What BMW does not currently manufacture is a suitable electric motorcycle.

Now, in other parts of the world that are not the United States, it is quite common to see people who could not consider cyclists approaching in a variety of two- and three-wheelers in large cities, presumably back and forth. work, run a message or live differently. And in that context, an electric motorcycle makes a lot of sense since the range does not have to be huge and you can divide the lane where it is legal and probably get where it goes faster than in a car on blocked streets.

And yet! We haven't seen much demand for electronic motorcycles, even in places outside the US. UU. Where motorcycling is a more common everyday occurrence. The leading manufacturers have also not struggled to make a lot of them, unless you count the Harley LiveWire, which is large and heavy and has so far been a failure.

All this is likely because fuel costs are less worrying for motorcyclists and because much of the driving appeal is a sensory experience. The engine makes noise. Smells. It can be dangerous to touch it. You have to use both hands and both feet to run the thing. An electric motorcycle has none of that. Electric motorcycles are also not a starter for road trips, since their range decreases greatly at highway speeds, since motorcycles in general are not terribly aerodynamic.

Therefore, electric motorcycles are, as I said, perfect for urban environments where it is not necessary to go far and where noise pollution of many motorcycles is inappropriate and sometimes illegal. And then, where are these things, anyway? Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki are apparently working together on electric motorcycle standards, and Honda had those two electrical systems in Tokyo this year, but leading manufacturers have stayed away.

That may still be the case for BMW, according to an interview with BMW Motorrad boss Markus Schram in Cycle World. Schram was quite realistic.

As the Vision DC Roadster concept shows, we see this as an energy portfolio of the future. In the urban environment, there may be an electric BMW motorcycle in five years. In the touring, off-road and sport segments, I'm not sure we'll see them.

I agree that electronic motorcycles make no sense in touring or off-road contexts, but for God's sake, BMW can find within itself to make one (1) electric motorcycle for other uses, if only to give A useful market research. The competition at this moment consists of LiveWire, Zero and, uh, I guess Erik Buell at some point. Make more electric motorcycles than cowards.

