Blue Jackets fans start GoFundMe to pay John Tortorella's fine

Loading...

John Tortorella The NHL imposed a $ 20,000 fine on his recent speech after the game that criticized the officials and the league after the officers apparently mismanaged the game clock.

An extra second and a tenth marked the clock after a whistle blew at the last minute of a tie game between the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks on Sunday. The Blue Jackets seemed to score the winner of the game just when the clock was zero seconds, but after a review it was determined that the disc crossed the goal line after the game ended. The second lost more or less proved to be expensive.

Tortorella Diatribethat can be seen here] they tore the officials for not "doing their damn job," which led to the fine of the league.

Tortorella was also on probation until December 29, 2020. If you make a similar comment, you will receive an additional $ 25,000 fine.

Blue Jackets fans, believing that the fine was not justified, began a SunoFundMe to pay the fine of Tortorella. As of Thursday, GoFundMe has raised just under $ 3,000 from more than 100 donors.

Now, fans can't pay Tortorella's fine for him. Instead, the money raised will be donated to The Tortorella Family Foundation.

The foundations website It says "it was created to allow our family to approach more children in disadvantaged situations, to help others who work to improve the lives of these children and their families, and to help those who protect children, animals and our damage environment. " "

Donate to a good cause to annoy the NHL? It seems a win-win.

To continue reading, log in to your account: