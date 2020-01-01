Blue Diamond with a view to a beautiful night

Loading...

"We have a month for this first Preview race, which gives us a chance to give it a week off."

Loading

Eustace said Wednesday's victory had not surprised him.

"We thought his first race was very good," he said.

"I think it was a hot race which, Who Runs The World was in the mix there and there was a great opinion on the Freedman horse who won [Award Winner] so we thought that she would run well without winning and she did. "

"She is always tall and needs to furnish and I think the father is pretty good, the Night Of Thunders did a very good job at home."

Eustace said she would have "a week or 10 days to fill up" before participating in a Blue Diamond preview.

Meanwhile, the burning Caulfield team will have two two-year-olds who will take part in next weekend's Magic Millions Classic – Rathlin and Away Game.

"A two-year-old Snowden couple looks pretty clever," said Eustace.

"As always, you have to draw a door there, but if they do, I think they may be in the mix.

"The foal [Rathlin] has probably gotten a little more improvement because his racing ways he is still learning. I think the filly [Away Game] is pretty street, but I'm really not sure. I would say that there are not many between them. "