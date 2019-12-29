Blowing snow affecting travel in parts of Wyoming, Colorado

Loading...

Traffic is seen moving along I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne on Sunday afternoon. (WYDOT)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – The remnants of a departing winter storm caused unsafe driving conditions in the southeast and eastern Wyoming on Sunday as well as parts of the northeast Colorado plains.

Winds gusting to 40 mph and blowing snow reduced visibility along parts of the Laramie Interstate 80 to the east. Motorists in the United States 85 faced similar conditions.

Snow-covered roads and black ice have added to the danger, said the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Conditions were expected to gradually improve as winds begin to subside later Sunday and the storm takes over the central and northern plains and the upper Midwest.

Wind gusts reaching 50 mph and powdery snow affected travel in parts of northeast Colorado on Sunday, the weather service said.

The weekend storm forced authorities on Saturday to close Interstate 70 east of Denver in Burlington near the Kansas State Line. The approximately 160-mile stretch was reopened early Sunday.

The weather on Saturday caused hundreds of delays at Denver International Airport. About 9% of DIA's 1,600 daily flights were canceled, mostly by small carriers.

