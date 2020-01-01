Blizzard conditions close off part of I-80 as storm hits southern Wyoming

Loading...

An image from a WYDOT traffic camera shows near-sailing conditions along I-80 near Cheyenne on Wednesday morning. Much of I-80 closed due to accidents and weather conditions. (WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo. – A snowstorm is causing major New Years hangovers today in the southern part of Wyoming.

The Cheyenne National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the areas along Rawlins, Arlington and Elk Mountain, warning of 65 mph gusts of wind and whiteout conditions.

WYDOT has closed a large band of I-80s from Cheyenne to Rock Springs due to accidents and weather conditions. The I-25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed to light and high-end vehicles.

Other highways are also closed in the area, including 30 US between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, 287 US from Laramie to Muddy Gap and 220 US between Casper and Muddy Gap.

A strong wind warning at Cheyenne is in effect this evening, as well as until this afternoon for Casper.

Snow forecasts are expected for Casper tomorrow, with gusty winds.