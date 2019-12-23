Blame JuJu Smith-Schuster? All this bad juju is not accidental

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – On an otherwise sunny Sunday, here at MetLife Stadium, in a scene massacred by failed clicks, quarterbacks on the bench and bad American football, this particular pass was impeccable. Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges, degraded as a starter before in the game, he had finally delivered a bullet.

Maybe he would have put the Steelers in the playoffs.

"James had individual coverage," he would describe much later, "so I tried to give it a shot with a jump."

Yes, right there.

Y James Washington He rose with both hands, squeezed with both hands … but another hand also did it:

That was Marcus Maye, the free security of the Jets and their superlative game replaced everything else.

Washington saw it, felt it … and then fell so hard on his ankle that he would need to be frozen later. As if he hadn't suffered enough:

"We both caught him at the same time," Washington recalled, "and when we were falling, I tried to turn away from him. And then his hand went in there and shook it."

Just a great move by the defender, then?

"Yes."

"It was surely one of my best plays," Maye would say, and he was referring to his career.

Agree on everything. Washington fought, was defeated. No one I spoke with saw it differently.

But in this strange and wonderfully fun season, this script would by no means close there. And it was not so. An even better pass, an even better opportunity would follow.

The first play there was third and 7. The next one, of course, would be fourth and 7. The first play came with 51 remaining ticks, this would be 44. Same as the number of yards the Steelers needed to reach the final zone for tie.

What brought this as the curtain that collapsed …

Yes. Right there.

TO JuJu Smith-Schuster, not less. To anointed wide receiver No. 1 in the Antonio Brown aftermath. For the prodigy around which the future of crime would be built. For the social media superstar, having risen in that sense well above the level of his real achievements.

And right on the grass.

And with him, in all likelihood, I miss everything, everything wonderful, and definitely all the fun.

Jets 16, Steelers 10.

There is a week left, and the only way to get to the playoffs now is to win at Baltimore and expect the Titans to lose to the Texans.

There can be no doubt that it would have been a higher than average catch. But there can also be no doubt that JuJu is supposed to be an above average receiver. In addition, there can be no doubt that he miscalculated his jump, aggravating the degree of difficulty.

I should have caught him. Just ask him:

"Super frustrating," JuJu began when asked simply for the loss. "It's more frustrating when it's the last play of the game, and you expect your boy to make a play. I didn't make the play. It's not the first time I disappoint my team or disappoint Steelers fans. But it's the worst feeling of the world ".

Did you lose track of the ball?

"I just didn't make the play. I just didn't make the catch."

Has it been a challenge throughout the year to overcome all rotating quarterbacks?

"All I can think about is not making that play."

Have you felt additional pressure?

"If I make that capture, I enter the end zone, we mark, that's all. At the end of the day, that game is mine. It's my fault. I'm sorry, everyone."

With that, he sent a clear signal that his interview session was over, sat back on the stool in front of his post, buried his head in both hands that failed to catch him and seemed completely inconsolable.

The thing is that he was right: it has cost the Steelers great games. It has cost them, in all likelihood, a place in the playoffs, along with their critical babble a year ago in New Orleans.

I'll go further: it hardly had any impact on this result until the final launch. He caught two passes in four goals, the two not caught both in eminently catchable balls. He was not doubly covered at any time and yet he did not find the way open for his first goal until the last minute of the first half.

Worse, it has been a big disappointment this season, losing a month due to injury before returning for this game, making only 40 catches for 546 yards and three touchdowns.

Three touchdowns!

Do you want to blame your persistent knee injury, which you said on Friday that you were not "100 percent cured"?

Good, but in football, if you have a helmet and are running routes, you are ready to go. And if it showed any harmful effects of that knee in any way, before or during the game, they were not seen from this hanger in the press box.

Do you want to blame the QB?

Also is okay. The duck's bench was deserved. Mason RudolphAlthough he promised on his brief return, it did not last long before hurting his left shoulder and leaving again. And it doesn't matter the little detail that Ben Roethlisberger & # 39; s a presence only to the extent that his beard and circumference grow every week on the sidelines. Needless to say, continuity in that position counts.

But if you cite that as an excuse, feel free at the same time to explain how Diontae Johnson & # 39;s advanced on the same stage, in the same circumstances, with eight catches in nine goals for 81 yards, 29 of them in this beautiful sequence with Rudolph to tie, 10-10, in the middle:

An NFL level pass that matches an NFL level route and an NFL level capture.

It's been a while, huh?

However, Johnson caught a lot of those, and even added a few meters after the capture. The same with Washington. Both have made legitimate progress.

No juju. No way.

I will be saddened by this, since most seem to love the guy, besides he is anything but guilty of what happened here. There were many problems, many disappointments, many doubtful decisions, and even the defense made some mistakes.

Even so, from a broader scope, JuJu means much more to the franchise than this game or even this season. Or at least it should be based on the potential already shown. And at this time, it will end with just one third of the 110 catches it had in 2018 with Roethlisberger at the helm. The same goes for the yardage, the first falls, everything. He hasn't been making plays, and he sure hasn't been breaking plays. It is nothing like what it was in 2018 or, for that matter, as a rookie in 2017.

Why?

Due to its 24-hour presence on Twitter, Instagram and other social forums, it doesn't matter all the visibility paid through television and online videos, it is easy to describe it as not compromised. At the same time, it must also sound like a grumpy, fossil peeled off my lawn when doing so.

But who could reject this thought without control?

Especially after all this?

Look, I couldn't care less what JuJu or any other athlete he covers does in his personal life, as long as he's not a criminal or something. A job is a job, and real life is real life. Nor do I care if he is a consumer of attention, if he dedicates himself to civic charity mainly so that the people who manage his social networks record it, or if he is flagrantly doubtful, he behaves in a way in front of the cameras and 180 degrees so different when you're out.

His life does not affect my life or my work, and I guess it does not affect yours.

But the fact that he is writing this after the definition game of the 2019 Steelers and I wonder if it affects his work … yes, that's one thing.

The fact that, on the nights that follow lost practices, it appears at the Penn State fraternity parties halfway away … yes, that's one thing.

The fact that, when asked on Friday what he would have to do to keep his knee healthy for Sunday, he answered, maybe with his tongue on his cheek, but maybe not, "Don't go out. Don't go out. Don't go dancing. Just stay home and make sure my knee is fine" … yes, that's definitely one thing.

Say what you want Antonio Brown but, before his mental disintegration beyond credibility, no one questioned his seriousness about his trade or his preparation. And simultaneously, in what could not be a coincidence, nobody questioned his performances when the team needed him most.

Do you remember AB in the same New Orleans game?

Remember the stretching of an AB arm to beat the. Crows?

Soccer is unfair because it works in small samples. Only 16 games Maybe only one or two that really define a player or a team. But that has been the case since Bobby layne He was a boy, and he is not about to change. It's about being as prepared as possible for those great moments. It is all the repetitions, all the concentration required to make those moments, within the moment, feel routine.

Something is usually wrong with JuJu. I don't know what it is and, again, I don't care. But here he is betting on the Steelers as hell. And it should.

