Blackmagic publishes Apple Pro Display XDR update for eGPU and eGPU Pro

Blackmagic is today with an update for both its eGPU and eGPU Pro with official support for Apple & # 39; s Display XDR on every Mac with Thunderbolt 3.

For now, Blackmagic & # 39; s eGPU and eGPU Pro are the only two options to offer official support for Apple & # 39; s Pro Display XDR to Mac & # 39; s with Thunderbolt 3 that do not officially support the 32-inch professional display.

To benefit from Pro Display XDR support (at least officially), customers must install the Blackmagic 1.2 update.

Although Apple has a limited list of Macs that are officially compatible with the Pro Display XDR, we've seen that non-listed hardware, such as the iMac Pro, MacBook, and iPad Pro, still works, just at a resolution lower than 6K (and possibly reduced performance).

Jeff Benjamin from 9to5Mac has done in-depth reviews on both Blackmagic eGPU's.

New Blackmagic eGPU 1.2 update! Get support for the new Apple Pro Display XDR when used with Blackmagic eGPU and eGPU Pro on a Mac with Thunderbolt 3. Download now from https://t.co/DgeAqNrQBC

