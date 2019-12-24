Black Caps Fears The Harsh Lessons Of The Perth Horror Show

Loading...

"There are things we have done well in Perth, there are things we have not done so well.

"I think the strength of the group is that we look at these areas and we are looking to improve, we are always looking to improve.

"Although it was a different type of cricket test, there are still things that we have learned from this."

In Melbourne, tourists have a new opening drummer in tow, Tom Blundell replacing the struggling Jeet Raval.

Also on the team, Southee's long-time opening bowling partner Trent Boult, missed the first test due to an injury to the rib muscles.

The left gunner was sorely missed in Perth, with Boult's 17 wickets in Australian conditions the sixth most by a Kiwi bowler.

Tim Southee expects his team's performance to improve in front of an estimated crowd of 75,000 on the day the MCG test opens.

"Not only our partnership, but also" Wags "[Neil Wagner], the three of us played a lot of cricket," said Southee.

"We have had a lot of success together, so it’s good to find Trent.

"I hope all the injuries are behind him and that he is refreshed and ready to go."

New Zealand will play its first Boxing Day test at CWM since 1987, with a crowd of around 75,000 people expected for the first day.

