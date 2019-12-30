Bird shredders? Number of birds killed by wind turbines overshadowed by buildings, power lines, etc.

Loading...

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo – Wind turbines are sometimes cited as a risk to birds.

While 140,000-500,000 in the United States, birds die each year from collisions with turbines, this number is overshadowed by the number of birds that die from various other factors related to humans.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

365-988 million birds die every year from crashing into building windows

Although wind turbine collisions may represent a relatively small number of bird deaths compared to these other causes, that number is expected to increase.

"Renewable energy sources such as wind power are increasingly used to help meet national energy demand," says USFWS. "The Ministry of Energy (DOE) has a stated objective that wind energy sources will contribute 20% of the country's total energy needs by 2030."

"As wind power capacity increases under DOE's mandate (a six-fold increase from current levels), statistical models predict that average bird deaths resulting in collisions with turbines could reach 1.4 million birds / year. "

The location of the turbines plays a role in the impact of collisions with birds.

"The risk of a bird colliding with a wind turbine is influenced depending on the location of the installation (including the placement of the wind turbine), the design of the wind turbine ; wind turbine and the way birds move across the landscape, "says the USFWS. "Available data indicates that some regions are at higher risk than others."

Data from different regions suggests that:

7.85 birds per turbine are killed every year in California

Turbines near migration routes or along rivers, ridges or near coasts can increase the threat to birds due to their increased prevalence in these areas.

The behavior of different birds also influences the risk posed by turbines.

"Hovering birds are unable to properly maneuver and may be unable to avoid the turbine if they hover in the area swept by the rotor," says USFWS. "Birds that move during the day fly at lower heights and may be more at risk of flying in the rotor-swept area than birds flying at night."

"Birds that have lower flight heights and can congregate near peaks and steep slopes or open habitats (areas where turbine placement is common) while searching for food, increasing their risk of collision with turbines. "

More than 200 species of birds have been documented as dying from collisions with turbines.

"Passerines (i.e. songbirds) are most commonly reported, followed by raptors that hunt during the day such as hawks, eagles and hawks," says USFWS. "Although raptor mortality rates may be lower than that of passerines, raptors are particularly vulnerable to collisions due to their flight behavior."

"Given the life history characteristics of raptors (ie long-lived and low reproductive rates), their populations are at higher risk of decline due to the number of different sources of impacts that affect these species on a daily basis. ”

Taller turbines can pose a greater risk to birds because "the blades reach higher in the average" flight zone "of nocturnal migratory birds."

"Therefore, with the expected development of taller turbines, an increase in bird strikes is likely," says USFWS. "In addition, the data suggests that bird strikes may increase with tall structures that are more than 350 feet above ground level."

The design of the towers is also a factor.

"The old style turbines were built with lattice towers, which, compared to monopole designs, presents an increased risk of causing bird / turbine collisions," adds the USFWS.

While turbine lighting has been suggested as a way to prevent certain collisions, "one study found no difference in bird strikes between the turbines on and off, suggesting that the turbines lighting may not be the determining factor in bird / turbine collisions. "

"Reducing the quality of habitat and eliminating carrion may reduce the attractiveness of local people to the wind farm and reduce the risk of exposure, but it does not can't reduce the risk for birds that migrate day and night, "says the USFWS. "Ensuring the correct location of wind turbines is the first step to minimize the risk of bird / turbine collisions."

"The Service is exploring a standard, scientifically supported method for a good location."