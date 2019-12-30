Billy Moskal wins the extension when the London Knights defeat Sarnia Sting – London

Loading...

London Knights' Billy Moskal scored 45 seconds in extra time to give London a 4-3 win over the Sting in Sarnia on Sunday.

Four years of experience in the Ontario Hockey League gave Sudbury-born native an extra edge when he carried the puck on the right side of the sting end. Moskal and his two Linemates were approaching the end of the first shift in OT – he could have stopped at the boards, peeled it off the Sarnia net, but his age helped him see a chance.

"I wanted to take it out again (to reset the ice in the middle), but I noticed that two of their players were looking at their bench and I thought they could think about a change," said Moskal.

"I took the chance and kept running. I saw a clear track and was able to go straight to the net."

Moskal crossed the crease and waited for sting goalie Ethan Langevin before shooting a shot into the empty top half of the Sarnia net. The goal was Moscow's second in two games.

After Sarnia Sting ended the game with a 11.1 second lead, Billy Moskal won the game in the 45 seconds of extra time. pic.twitter.com/0zAuIe0VEe

The finish was made even more dramatic by the fact that the sting managed to tie the game 11.1 seconds back on a Ryan McGregor goal.

But Moskal pointed out that within seconds of a regular win, London was the biggest difference in London and Sarnia lagged behind with two points. "The biggest focus for us was finding a way to play a full game, and I think we really did that tonight."

This feeling was confirmed by Rob Simpson, Deputy General Manager of Knights.

"It was probably one of our most consistent games from start to finish this whole route without the guys who left the World Juniors," said Simpson.

The only goal of the opening phase was scored by The Sting through an individual charge by Jacob Perrault. He got a shot away and was able to return his own ricochet back home.

The Knights combined the game at the beginning of the second half with a breakaway goal by Tonio Stranges, which hit a London power play. Stranges seemed to flatten the Sting defense over the blue line, and he raced between two defenders and hit Langevin over the shoulder with a 1-1 success.

"(Ryan) Merkley did a great piece to get me in the middle," said Stranges. "Fortunately, her defense was a bit out of position and I was able to take advantage of that."

Sarnia returned to the lead with its own power play when Brayden Guy struck a pass from Ty Voit on the side of the Knight network, but Sahil Panwar and Jonathan Gruden met just over four minutes later to equalize game 2-2 at the end of 40 minutes.

Luke Evangelista was rewarded for his strong game when he took a feed from Avery Winslow into the slot and shot past Langevin to take London 3-2 at 10:25 in the third third.

The result stayed that way until the last few seconds when McGregor scored 3: 3. The goal was checked for possible goalkeeper interference with Guy, but the goal remained and led to Moscow's heroic acts in extra time.

Gruden ended the game with two assists and now has five points in his last four games.

London's power game went 1-on-1. The stitch was 1-for-3.

Sarnia overtook the Knights 30-27.

The teams will complete their 18th consecutive New Year house in the Budweis Gardens on Tuesday.

The Knights are now 25-6-2-1 in the annual tradition between the teams that started on New Year's Eve 2002.

Team Canada has made its way to Germany at the World Juniors

The 3: 1 victory of the USA team against Russia on Sunday makes the path of the Canada team at the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship a little clearer. If they win the remaining two games against Germany and the Czech Republic, Canada will take first place in Group B thanks to their victory over the Americans on the opening day of the tournament and two defeats for the Russians. Canada will face Germany on Monday morning at 9 a.m. Both countries have been 1-1, but Germany is facing a much tougher end to its round robin schedule with games against Canada and Russia that are still pending. After the Germans opened the tournament with a 6-3 defeat against Team USA, they recovered the next day and displaced the hosts Czechs with 4: 3. Team Canada and the Czech Republic play at 1:00 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve.

Spengler Cup update

On the quarter-finals in Davos, Switzerland, the first two teams left this year's Spengler Cup. One of them was the host. TPS Turku won 3-1 against Davos and reached a semi-final against a team from Canada that has all kinds of territorial connections. Canada is led by head coach and London-born Craig MacTavish, to whom former London Knights assistant and G.M. Misha Donskow. Former knight goalkeeper Brendan Burke is also part of Team Canada. In two round robin games, Canada won 9-2 against their opponents and advanced straight to the semi-finals.

Trinec won 3-2 against Salavat Ufa and will face Swiss club Ambri Piotta in the second semi-final.

London and Sarnia are playing the second half of their home-and-home series on Tuesday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens. The game starts in the second half of the 2019-2020 Knights schedule. They went 20-12-1-1 through the first half.

The Knights will also be home on Friday, January 3rd, when Dallas Stars Prospect, Thomas Harley and the Mississauga Steelheads make their only visit. London will then go to Flint on January 4th.

All games can be heard on 980 CFPL, http://www.980cfpl.ca and in the Radioplayer Canada app.

The pre-game show begins at 3:30 p.m. New Years Eve and at 6:30 p.m. for the games against the Steelheads and Firebirds.

