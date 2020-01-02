Billie Eilish partners with H&M to abandon its line of sustainable derivatives

Loading...

[Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Lars Crommelinck]

Billie eilish seems to have conquered the world in 2019. From Apple at Spotify, at Youtube, you couldn't turn a corner without bumping into something by the 18 year old icon. She continues to use her platform for good. Billie Eilish has just launched a line of sustainable products with H & M.

The line includes everything from oversized t-shirts and sweaters to joggers. The best part is that they are all made from sustainably sourced materials. Discover them below.

Billie Eilish has always been outspoken on environmental issues. She will be presenting sustainability exhibits for her world tour and she talked about climate change on Saturday Night Live.

The new H&M line offers a range of clothing that draws heavily on the iconic Eilish style. Emily Bjorkheim, head of design at H&M Divided, talked a little bit about how Eilish allows people to be themselves.

"We are very excited by this drop in the collection of derivatives," said Bjorkheim. "Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist but also someone that many people around the world admire for her personal style and her empowering way of expressing her values. We want to allow his fans to enter his world and feel empowered to freely express their style too ”,

H&M announced the line with the Instagram post below. It presents only a few of the many items in the range.

Check out some of the products below.

[Photo via H&M] [Photo via H&M] [Photo via H&M] [Photo via H&M] New merchandise Billie Eilish is out today on January 02 and is available in stores and online here.

Let us know what you think of Billie Eilish and H&M merchandise in the comments below.

