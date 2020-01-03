Billie Eilish has partnered with H&M for a new merch line

Loading...

In addition to the outstanding quality of her music and the passionate fan base she has earned in recent years, one of the biggest reasons for Billie Eilish is her headstrong sense of style. Her affinity for wide, oversized clothes has helped popularize the look, and now she's working with H&M to give fans what they want: a new merch collection that gives them the opportunity to dress like her.

H & M describes the collection, which is available in stores and online from today, as "long, boxy T-shirts, oversized hoodies, sweatshirt dresses and joggers in a color palette of cream, black, light green and neon green". The clothing was also “made from materials that were sourced in a more sustainable way”.

Emily Bjorkheim, Head of Design Divided at H & M, said about the collection: “We are very happy about this merch collection drop. Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone whom many people around the world admire for their personal style and ability to express their values. We want to enable their fans to enter their world and feel empowered to express their style freely. "

Meanwhile, Eilish recently joined 2019 by joining James Corden for a sequel to Carpool Karaoke.

