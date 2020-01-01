Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to feed dating rumors

Loading...

Maybe they just like to run errands together?

Comedian Bill Hader and the eternal darling "O.C.", Rachel Bilson, continue to give life to rumors that the couple is an item after having bought at the Ralph's supermarket on New Year's Eve.

They had seen them drinking coffee together earlier this month.

Certainly, the couple seems to be preparing for a cozy night. Its provisions include not one, but two flavors of La Croix (mango and apricot), a box of Coca-Cola mini and firewood.

Hader, 41, wore a red hoodie, while Bilson, 38, wore a white T-shirt and an animal print sweater.

Bilson was previously in an intermittent relationship with Hayden Christensen for almost 10 years before finally giving up in 2017. The couple shares a 5-year-old daughter.

In an interview during the summer, the actress admitted that it was difficult to date as a single mother.

“I was talking to this guy a few months ago. Every time I raised my daughter, (he) never looked for the question or asked more about it, ”he said. "It was a red flag because anyone you are going to get involved with, if you have a child, it has to be all about the child."

At that time, he added that his daughter has not yet met any boy she has dated.

Hader was previously married between 2006 and 2018 with director Maggie Carey, with whom he shares three children.

As he approached the separation, he told Variety: "I am friends with my ex-wife."

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six (t) bill hader (t) celebrity quotes (t) rachel bilson