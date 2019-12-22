Bill Cosby spokesman rips Eddie Murphy as "Hollywood Slave" by SNL jab

Loading...

Bill Cosby's spokesman compared Eddie Murphy with a "Hollywood Slave" on Sunday in response to the star's jokes about the comedian in disgrace.

The comment came after Murphy, now the father of 10 children, appeared on "SNL", where he broke up to talk about Cosby being in jail.

Murphy said that Cosby, 82, was no longer the "dad of the United States."

"If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be a boring father and housewife and that Bill Cosby would be in jail, I would have even bet," Murphy said.

"Who is the father of the United States now?"

Cosby is currently facing a three to 10 year sentence for his conviction in 2018 on three counts of indecent assault aggravated by drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, an employee at Temple University.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt criticized Murphy's jokes as "derogatory," in a statement to CNN.

“One might think that Mr. Murphy was given the freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself again to be a Hollywood slave, "reads Wyatt's statement, referring to the first return of the comic to" SNL "in 35 years.

Wyatt, in his statement, said that Cosby brought people together through comedy.

“Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but his attack on Mr. Cosby helps him embark on becoming a click bait, "said Wyatt's statement.

"Hopefully, you will be able to have a mind conversation meeting."

Cosby and Murphy have a checkered past.

In a July episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Murphy told host Jerry Seinfeld that Cosby "was crap with me" during his comic career, according to The Daily Beast.

Murphy said Cosby would attack him and give him a lecture on how to perform on stage.

"I had something weird with me that I didn't have with other comics. It was cruel," Murphy said.

