Biker gang leader accused of federal firearms charges

Loading...

A senior member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club of Massachusetts was charged with a firearm charge, federal prosecutors said. A federal grand jury charged Bruce Sartwell, 48, with a single charge of possession of an unregistered firearm on Thursday, federal prosecutor Andrew E Lelling's office said in a statement. Artwell is the regional president of the Brockton / East Bridgewater Outlaw Chapter, according to authorities. He was arrested after authorities found an "ghost gun" AR-15 style at his home in East Bridgewater. A "ghost gun" is a firearm without any serial or manufacturing number. As a criminal convicted previously, Sartwell is not allowed to possess weapons. Authorities also found firearms manufacturing tools, two firearm silencers, a guide for the assembly and disassembly of an AR-15 rifle, 20 knives and a black powder gun, according to legal documents. According to an affidavit from the Department of Homeland Security, the Outlaws are currently involved in a "violent dispute" with the Hells Angels, another motorcycle club. A different member of the Outlaws fatally shot a member of a group affiliated with the Hells Angels in Fall River in September. 13, according to the affidavit. The alleged gunman was arrested for murder. A Sartwell public defender declined to comment on Friday, The Boston Globe reported. Sartwell is scheduled to be prosecuted on January 3 in the US District Court. UU. In Boston (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed).

A senior member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club of Massachusetts was charged with a firearm charge, federal prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury accused Bruce Sartwell, 48, of a single charge of possession of an unregistered firearm on Thursday, federal prosecutor Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

Sartwell is the regional president of the Brockton / East Bridgewater Outlaw Chapter, according to authorities. He was arrested after authorities found an "ghost gun" AR-15 style at his home in East Bridgewater. A "ghost gun" is a firearm without any serial or manufacturing number.

As a criminal convicted previously, Sartwell is not allowed to possess weapons.

Authorities also found firearms manufacturing tools, two firearm silencers, a guide for the assembly and disassembly of an AR-15 rifle, 20 knives and a black powder gun, according to legal documents.

According to an affidavit from the Department of Homeland Security, the Outlaws are currently involved in a "violent dispute" with the Hells Angels, another motorcycle club.

A different member of Outlaws fatally shot a member of a Hells Angels affiliated group in Fall River on September 13, according to the affidavit. The alleged gunman was arrested for murder.

A Sartwell public defender declined to comment on Friday, The Boston Globe reported.

Sartwell is scheduled to be prosecuted on January 3 in the US District Court. UU. In Boston.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)

. (tagsToTranslate) Bruce Sartwell (t) Motorcycle gang (t) firearms cargo leader (t)