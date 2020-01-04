Loading...

After Big Sean promised a big year in 2020 after the life-changing decade earlier, the Detroit MC was highly praised by one of its most respected contemporaries to create the conditions for finally getting the respect it deserves for both of the year.

Jay Electronica, the elusive rapper of "Exhibit C", appeared on Twitter last night (his last tweet before this was an October tribute to the late great guru of Gang Starr) to reaffirm his position that Big Sean's writing skills have remained undetected. "For me, Big Sean has one of the most underrated pens of the time," wrote the New Orleans MC.

Twitter

The mutual appreciation of the two rappers goes back to 2013 and up to "Control", the viral single that was canceled this year due to problems with the sample approval of Sean's album Hall Of Fame. While the title is known to contain an "uncoordinable" Kendrick Lamar that dealt with the Michael Jordan Hall of Fame's acceptance speech halfway through the rap game, it also included a somewhat overlooked verse by Jay Electronica that got the ungrateful job of cleaning up caught in tow by Kendrick's scorched earth.

It seems that the experience has still left a good impression on Jay Elec's opinion of Sean, who demonstrated this pen game with the release of his "overtime" freestyle and promises to make his 2020 album one of his best.

, (tagsToTranslate) music (t) Big Sean (t) Jay Electronica