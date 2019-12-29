Biden does not make it clear if he would honor the Senate citation

Loading...

Joe Biden sought Saturday to clarify his claim that if the Senate cites him to testify at President Donald Trump's political trial, he will challenge the order. He did not clarify what he would do. A day earlier, the Democratic presidential contender told The Des Moines Register that he maintained his position that he would challenge the Republican-controlled Senate if he was ordered to witness the process. "Right," he said when asked if that was still his intention. "And the reason he wouldn't (testify) is because everything is designed to deal with Trump doing what he has done all his life: try to take away the focus of attention." In a tweet on Saturday, Biden said: "I want to clarify something I said yesterday. In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a legal order and in my eight years as vice president, my office, unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence, cooperated with the legitimate requests for supervision of Congress. " Related video: President Trump accused by HouseHe then followed up with another tweet suggesting that he would consider any citation of Senate Republicans to make the political trial illegitimate. "I will not pretend that there is a legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the trial of political judgment, "he tweeted. "That is the point I made yesterday and I reiterate: this accusation is about Trump's behavior, not mine." It has not been established that any witness testify when the Senate takes the articles of the accusation approved by the House, accusing the president of abusing the charge and obstructing the Congress. Democrats want to hear from certain officials close to Trump who did not testify in the House's political trial investigation. Trump and some of his allies have threatened in response to seeking the testimony of Biden, his son Hunter and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's phone call in July with the leader of Ukraine triggered the political trial investigation. In the call, Trump asked the Ukrainian president to open an investigation into the Bidens while stopping military aid for Ukraine. A Ukrainian gas company had hired Hunter Biden when his father was vice president and the key man of the Obama administration in Ukraine. There is no evidence of irregularities by Biden.



It has not been established that any witness testify when the Senate accepts the articles of political judgment approved by the Chamber, accusing the president of abusing the post and obstructing Congress.

Democrats want to hear from certain officials close to Trump who did not testify in the House's political trial investigation. Trump and some of his allies have threatened in response to seeking the testimony of Biden, his son Hunter and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's phone call in July with the leader of Ukraine triggered the political trial investigation.

In the call, Trump asked the Ukrainian president to open an investigation into the Bidens while stopping military aid for Ukraine. A Ukrainian gas company had hired Hunter Biden when his father was vice president and the key man of the Obama administration in Ukraine. There is no evidence of irregularities by Biden.

