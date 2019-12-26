Bianca Andreescu named Canadian Press Athlete of the Year

Loading...

Bianca Andreescu started the season as an aspiring teenager who wanted to make a name for herself on the WTA Tour.

She ended the campaign as one of the top stars.

Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams to win the US Open title, is the runaway winner of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the Sportswoman of the Year in the Canadian Press.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, was the first Canadian to win a single Grand Slam title with her breathtaking win in New York.

Andreescu won two more WTA events last season – including the Rogers Cup in Toronto – and jumped almost 150 positions in the world rankings.

In the year-end survey of reporters, broadcasters and editors from across the country, she gathered all but two of 68 votes.

