Beware of our neighbors: acts of kindness to deal with the return of loneliness

A health care partnership in parts of north and west Yorkshire is back to help prevent loneliness and social isolation this winter.

The West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership community campaign "Looking out for ourighbors" started last week and marks the start of a successful campaign early this year when local people committed 46,000 "acts of kindness "in their local Wakefield, Bradford; Calderdale, Harrogate, Kirklees and Leeds.

The director general of the NHS foundation for south-west Yorkshire trusts Rob Webster.

Some 72% of those surveyed believed that the campaign had made a positive difference to the well-being of their neighbors and the Partnership now wishes to encourage even more people to get involved.

It comes five years after a campaign from The Express' sister newspaper, The Yorkshire Post, launched what would become an award-winning campaign highlighting the devastating effects of loneliness and, as a national organization , Age UK, reveals that more than a million older people say they spend more than a month without talking to a friend, neighbor or family member.

The launch of the winter phase of the campaign is again aimed at inspiring people to reach out to those who live alone and encouraging them to do simple things that will make a real difference to the well-being of their neighbors.

This can range from the offer to pick up something from stores when the weather is bad, to snack on their paths and roads, or to invite people who live alone to celebrate the holiday season together.

Rob Webster, CEO of West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership and CEO of the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The motivation of everyone who participated in the campaign earlier this year was overwhelming. It is comforting to hear what can be accomplished when we all come together to deliver simple acts of kindness.

“Many people feel more lonely in winter with the long dark nights, especially the older neighbors who can spend days without seeing or talking to anyone.

"It is a very sad fact that can be easily sorted out by all of us as we pull ourselves together. It can be as simple as saying hello, ”he added.

Since the campaign launched at the beginning of this year, “ Looking out for ourighbors & # 39; & # 39; has received the support of more than 350 leading supporters, including organizations such as the Jo Cox Loneliness Foundation, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the West Yorkshire Police, the West Yorkshire Fire and Lifesavers and elite sports clubs and celebrities .

The campaign runs until March 2020 and provides useful tips and advice to get people to do little things to keep an eye on their neighbor during the winter.