Better year for cannabis products, sales: B.C. Lawyer

Loading...

Prime Minister John Horgan says it's the best time for cannabis users in British Columbia, but they could be even better.

Since recreational cannabis became legal in Canada in October 2018, access to marijuana no longer has to wait for the mail to arrive or visit a licensed pharmacy, but something is still missing, the prime minister says.

CONTINUE READING:

Prime Minister John Horgan expects to shuffle cabinet in the new year



Horgan said he wanted British Columbia to build the province's worldwide reputation as a producer of premium, award-winning weeds known as B.C. Bud.

"I remember that I was in Amsterdam and all the B.C. Bud Awards, which were given at the time the product was illegal, and it's ironic that apparently more Ontario products are being sold in BC. through the legal market, ”said Horgan at a recent press conference.

The story continues under the advertisement

"We in BC. have a legendary product that doesn't come onto the legal market. "

1:41

Cannabis users fill stockings with food

Cannabis users fill stockings with food

Horgan said he doesn't want B.C. bud, which is why the province wants to introduce initiatives that promote the talents of pot farmers and merchants in the legal market.

Last month the B.C. The government provided $ 675,000 to help cannabis operators in the Kootenays overcome the obstacles to the legal economy.

"Stay tuned for those who are passionate about the subject," said Horgan. "We will continue to work as best we can to ensure that the consumer public receives a high quality and safe product and that we can take advantage of a long tradition of cannabis cultivation here in BC."

CONTINUE READING:

Canadians complain about cannabis prices, but they are higher in the United States



Ted Smith, a longtime Victoria region marijuana activist who has participated and won the challenges of previous cannabis laws at the Supreme Court of Canada, said B.C. has enabled large marijuana companies to dominate the market.

"They destroy the whole concept of B.C. mate with what they did," he said. "If they were interested in helping, they would not only have done a lot more to ensure that small producers could easily obtain licenses, but they would also have coffee shops and places where people could come and smoke the product."

The story continues under the advertisement

The Prime Minister said he hired Attorney General Mike Farnworth to find ways to help the seasoned B.C. can shine.

1:55

Cannabis was sold out at its Nova Scotia debut

Cannabis was sold out at its Nova Scotia debut

"Mr. Farnworth recognized this and spoke to small producers across the province who would prefer to have the economic advantage of working here in BC. We grow products that are legal in Canada rather than in Manitoba, Ontario and Shopping Alberta, ”said Horgan.

B.C. Farnworth said in a recent phone interview that Canada is still the top supplier of legal marijuana.

"We build a lot of B.C. Bud here in this province, ”he said. "We build a lot of B.C. Cannabis. As I said, we are the second largest manufacturer in terms of licenses. "

CONTINUE READING:

Is cannabis grown outdoors at 25 cents per gram the key to lowering legal prices?



Farnworth said he wanted to leave the black cannabis market in BC. But it will take some time.

"In Colorado, it took more than four years for the black market to drop to 30 percent," he said. “We want to get as much down as possible. That is the whole goal of legalization. "

Farnworth predicts cannabis revenues will improve in the coming months.

"I expect sales in the third quarter to be higher than sales in the second quarter," he said. "We sold more in the first week of October than in October as a whole."

The story continues under the advertisement

2:16

Cannabis foods are slated to hit stores in January

Cannabis foods are slated to hit stores in January

According to Farnworth, there are currently almost 200 licensed licenses to sell legal cannabis in BC, which will result in higher earnings.

"One of the most important lessons we learned from Washington and Oregon was not to look at revenue in the early years," he said. "This isn't about revenue. It's about getting it right."

Farnworth said he wanted to develop a policy to get more producers to enter the legal market.

CONTINUE READING:

Aurora Cannabis shares are still slipping when it turns out that Battley, the CEO, has been asked to leave the company



"We are the only province that has pushed for micro licenses for production," he said. "That's what we want to promote is small-scale production in regions of the province like the Kootenays or inland."

Farnworth said the government is working on a policy to open cannabis sales in BC. Similar to wineries where customers can try and buy local products.

"We want to see that (cannabis) supports the local economy," said Farnworth. "We want a strong craft industry in this province."

4:02

Medical cannabis: the questions and misunderstandings

Medical cannabis: the questions and misunderstandings

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

, (tagsToTranslate) Cannabis (t) BC Bud (t) BC Marijuana (t) Cannabis in BC (t) Cannabis Stores BC (t) John Horgan (t) Legal Cannabis BC (t) Marijuana (t) Mike Farnworth (t) Attorney General Mike Farnworth (t) weed (t) weed sale bc (t) cannabis