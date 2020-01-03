Best Buy lowers the prices of this Samsung 4K TV & # 39; s by no less than $ 300

Loading...

Samsung's dedication to rolling out great and accessible 4K TVs has made it the de facto market leader in the world of television space. The electronics company based in South Korea is ahead of the competition in terms of total sales, with large brands such as Sony and LG being eliminated by a large margin.

If you want to renew the look of your entertainment setup with a plus TV set, check out these Samsung 4K TV models that are currently discounted on Best Buy. Both the 70-inch 6-series (NU6070) and the 65-inch 8-series (RU8000) benefit from price reductions up to a $ 300 discount.

Samsung 70-inch 6 series (NU6070) – $ 600, was $ 900

Enjoy buttery images for your entertainment with the NU6070. This Samsung 4K TV uses a quad-core processor plus a range of image technologies to deliver high-quality images. These include the PurColor function that fine-tunes the color to produce incredibly vivid images and the Motion Rate 120 that guarantees solid motion clarity in fast action scenes. A contrast function has also been thrown in which lifelike details are distinguished in the brightest and weakest scenes.

This model is a true 4K unit and promises images that are four times brighter and richer than Full HD. Thanks to the TV you can also view content with a high dynamic range (HDR) as intended, thanks to the support for HDR10 +. The entertainment experience is further scaled up with the recording of the Dolby Digital Plus sound system. This allows you to optimally experience your entertainment, both in image and sound quality.

This Samsung 4K TV has slots for USB, HDMI and Ethernet for seamless connectivity with various input devices. It also connects to Wi-Fi and has integrated apps for streaming movies, games and shows. You can also turn it into a child-friendly device by blocking content based on program classifications and audit classifications.

BUY NOW

Samsung 65-inch 8 series (RU8000) – $ 900, was $ 1,100

The RU800 is slightly more advanced. This variant also has the same 4K performance and HDR support as the NU6070 and offers an image quality at Ultra HD level. What brings it one step higher, however, is the Auto Depth Enhancer. This function applies different levels of contrast to a range of areas on the screen and produces images with excellent depth. It also comes with the Motion Rate 240 for smooth and clear images even during fast action moments, plus a dynamic crystal color function that saturates the screen with millions of shades for vivid images.

With a 64.5-inch screen, this Samsung 4K TV is large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience. The LED panel also performs well in all lighting conditions and delivers plasma-like rich colors and deep black. Two 10 W loudspeakers that can rock advanced TV sound are a match for the enchanting images.

Like most Samsung 4K devices, this model has access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options. Quickly search for content to stream via the TV's built-in WiFi and integrated apps. You can also communicate via Alexa and control the TV with your voice, all thanks to the Bixby functionality.

BUY NOW

If you still don't know which TV to buy, check out our guide to buying TVs. Looking for more TV offers? Browse our composite deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on home entertainment products.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors