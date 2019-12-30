Best Buy is falling with a 2020 price reduction on the August Smart Lock Pro

Loading...

Do you have a gift voucher for the holidays, but you don't know where to spend it? We recommend that you add a smart lock to your connected home. The Best Buy deal for the August Smart Lock Pro is a good one and not much more expensive than what we saw during the holidays. With just $ 179 you save $ 101 on the regular retail price.

Impatient and do you want it now? Maybe you can pick it up today. Although some of our local stores were out of stock, most of them had enough of the silver version at hand to guarantee collection within an hour (if you are looking for the black version, you may need to order it – availability is much scarce there).

The Best Buy deal also includes the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, an accessory that allows your Smart Lock to connect to other smart home devices via your Wi-Fi network. Although you can get the Smart Lock without a cheaper version, we highly recommend the Pro version, because a smart lock is not that handy without any connectivity.

With that connectivity you can use services such as IFTTT to connect your lock to other smart home devices in your house, for example turning on the lights in your house when the lock is off, and so on. The standard version limits you to using the August app to lock and unlock your doors, which we find a bit disappointing (and therefore we recommend the Pro instead).

The Pro version also offers support for Zigbee and, more importantly for Apple fans, support for HomeKit. The standard Smart Lock has neither. It also has a smaller total footprint (it replaces the deadbolt lock button on your door), making it easier to assemble in some cases, depending on where that lock is located.

With this impressive price reduction, the August Smart Lock Pro is a better deal than ever for people who want to upgrade their home security and use additional smart home technology. Don't wait too long, but we've seen this price rise by no less than $ 20 to $ 30 in recent days with little or no warning.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors