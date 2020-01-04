Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden clash in democratic battle for Iran Dove Cred

Loading...

On the surface, the Democrats more or less looked alike when they denounced the danger that could result from Donald Trump's coup on Qassem Soleimani. But there were some subtle differences in which they did not go into the cable information. They are revealing and reflect party differences on war, peace and counterterrorism issues, with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders representing the two tent pegs – at a time when Sanders began attacking Biden for the first time times more generally.

The poles are neither "hawk" nor "dove". It is too simplistic. Almost no one at this party is no longer a hawk. They saw the disaster – and perhaps more to the point of political responsibility – than Iraq has become. It seems fairly clear that no Democrat wants to repeat this experience with the much larger and stronger Iranian nation.

So, to some extent, they are all doves. But there are different categories of doves. There are establishment doves and anti-establishment doves; consensus doves and anti-consensus doves.

