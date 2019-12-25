Beny Masella on strengthening Montreal West, destroyed cities and small, steadfast victories – Montreal

Loading...

Beny Masella is Mayor of Montreal West and President of the Association of Suburban Municipalities.

In his role, he works tirelessly for his citizens and their well-being.

Masella spoke to Global News about the past decade in his community, small, consistent successes, and destroyed cities.

What did you do in 2010?

I was a newly elected mayor for our city (elected in November 2009), so I was still in the steep section of the learning curve. I also ran my pharmacy.

How did you hope something could develop in your community over the decade?

Honestly, much like how they developed. I wanted the tax burden to stabilize (and the tax burden to be kept to a minimum) while the huge backlog of infrastructure work that needed to be addressed continues. I was also hoping to get funding for a new arena / recreation center.

Were you right or wrong? If you were wrong, how then?

We were able to continue the work to renew the infrastructure while keeping the tax increases at or below the cost of living. We also have our long-term debt under control to finance this infrastructure work. We have also built up a reasonable surplus to deal with large fluctuations. Unfortunately, the financing of our recreation center has not been completed, but we will continue this fight.

What has been the biggest change in your company in the past 10 years that has brought about a fundamental change?

The impact of agglomeration costs on the destroyed cities was pioneering. Given the ever increasing budgets in the metropolitan area for shared services, this is weighing on our internal efforts to make things reasonable for our citizens.

What was your biggest win?

I'm not sure if there was a big win. I value small, constant profits more.

What was your biggest disappointment or failure? What did you learn from it

For years we have tried to revise the formulas for dividing the agglomeration costs so that we can pay a fairer and fairer share. But despite the nice words spoken by the Ville de Montréal, they don't even sit at a negotiating table with us. We have made no significant progress in this regard.

What was the greatest story in your city and suburbs of Montreal in the past decade? Why?

See the answer to the question above.

How has the makeup of your city and suburbs of Montreal changed over the past decade? How does this drive your decisions?

I can't speak for the other remote cities, but in Montreal West we've seen a big shift in demographics. Where in the past the city was mainly an older, Anglophone population, we see that the new residents are young families with different backgrounds. And that is a good sign of the renewal of our city. It forces us to look at facilities and leisure activities and to ensure that they meet the new requirements of our residents. At the same time, we need to promote development / redevelopment in our mature city so that different housing options can be built to meet the needs of our seniors who want to reduce their size.

What is your greatest hope for the city in the next 10 years (between 2020 and 2030)?

In ten years I hope that people will sit in the new leisure center and wait for their children on the arena ice or take part in a senior exercise course and think about the past 20 years and think: “Mayor Masella and his advice are pretty good Job. “We have a new center, there are children in town, there are new accommodation options for our seniors, they have to shrink and stay in town, work on our infrastructure continues, we have a fair cost sharing formula in Montreal, and that Things are good. Our community will continue to grow.

What will be the biggest challenge for your community in the next decade?

See the answer to the question: "What was your biggest disappointment or failure? What did you learn from it "

And because we couldn't resist … do you think the Habs will win a Stanley Cup in the next decade?

That is a difficult question. I think it's a question of our young players' return on investment. If they become the great players they should be, all goals are attainable.

