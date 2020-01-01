Bentley is considering Solid-State batteries for the first electric car

Loading...

By the time Bentley launches its first electric car in 2025, it is very late for the party. So how will the British British luxury brand distinguish its electric car from existing models? An answer can be battery technology. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, CEO Adrian Hallmark said that Bentley may use solid-state batteries in his first electric car. Although several companies have discussed the use of this new battery design, it has not yet been possible to take it into production.

"I'm not saying we're guaranteed solid-state, but that's already on the radar within that mid-2020 period," Hallmark said. Proponents of solid-state batteries claim that they will offer better performance than current lithium-ion batteries, which can be crucial for an electric Bentley to work.

Bentley builds large, heavy cars that emphasize luxury over efficiency. Achieving sufficient range requires a huge battery pack, which increases costs and pounds even more. But solid-state batteries are about 30 percent lighter for a certain amount of energy storage than lithium-ion batteries, Hallmark said.

That ability to store more energy in a certain volume makes solid-state batteries so attractive for car manufacturers. BMW and Bentley mother Volkswagen have both invested in companies developing solid-state batteries, while Toyota is working on the technology in-house. Fisker claims that solid-state batteries can make a future electric luxury car reach a range of 500 km, but the company's first production car will use conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Hallmark did not offer many other details, but said an electric powertrain will allow designers to emphasize the interior space without increasing the size of the car itself. He mentioned the Jaguar I-Pace, which he believes has a similar interior volume to a Land Rover Range Rover, although it is considerably smaller. Hallmark did not say whether the Bentley electric car would be a crossover, such as the I-Pace, or any other body style. He gave a no-obligation answer when asked if Bentley would use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture used for the Porsche Taycan and the upcoming Audi E-Tron GT, two other high-end electric cars from the Volkswagen Group.

Bentley previously offered a hint about what his future electric cars could look like with the EXP 100 GT, a concept car built to celebrate the automaker's 100-year anniversary. Apparently designed for the year 2035, the EXP 100 GT uses four electric motors – one for each wheel. Bentley used the term & # 39; solid-state & # 39; not in all its press materials, but said that future battery technology would give the EXP 100 GT a range of 435 miles.

Something like the EXP 100 GT could eventually go into production, but not quickly. Bentley will first focus on hybrids and add a hybrid powertrain to each model by 2023 – starting with the Bentayga SUV.

